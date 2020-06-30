12:20 a.m. - 8200 blk. N. 116 E. Ave. Domestic in progress-verbal. Family members arguing at residence. Handled.
12:41 a.m. – 8300 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Robertson Tire. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
1:01 a.m. – 8300 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Rayola Park. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
2:57 a.m. – 12900 blk. E. 96 St. N. CVS Pharmacy. Check on suspicious person. Officer initiated. Handled.
3:06 a.m. – 11400 blk. E. 96 St. N. Liquids Wine and Spirits. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
4:02 a.m. – 1500 blk. N. Cedar St. Welfare check all. 911 hang up. Unable to locate.
4:09 a.m. – 14000 blk. E. 116 St. N. Apple Barrel Café. Check on suspicious person. Officer initiated. Handled.
9:20 a.m. – 13600 blk. E. 84 St. N. The Greens Apartments. Found property all. Found weapons when cleaning an apartment. Report info taken.
9:54 a.m. – 14400 blk. E. 86 St. N. Family Video. Check on suspicious vehicle. Red SUV with weapon inside. Unable to locate.
11:22 a.m. – 12200 blk. E. 81 Pl. N. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting at a residence. Handled.
11:35 a.m. – 14000 blk. E. 116 St. N. Apple Barrel Café. Check on suspicious person. Man sleeping behind dumpster. Handled.
12:26 p.m. – 300 blk. N. Atlanta St. Domestic in progress-verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Handled.
1:18 p.m. – 11900 blk. E. 78 St. N. Domestic in progress-verbal. Family members arguing at residence. Handled.
1:42 p.m. – 8500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Classic Chevrolet. Theft report auto theft. Car missing from business. Report info taken.
6:03 p.m. – 7600 blk. N. 123 E. Ave. Accident hit and run property. Handled.
6:45 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 83 St. N. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting inside residence. Report info taken.
9:19 p.m. – 500 blk. S. Main St. Owasso Skate Park. Drunk public drinking/intox. Two white males intoxicated in park. Handled.
10:40 p.m. – 11600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Drunk public drinking/intox. White female intoxicated and walking in the roadway. Unable to locate.
10:54 p.m. – 11900 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Drunk public drinking/intox. Officer initiated. Unable to locate.
11:32 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Walmart Neighborhood Market. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
11:50 p.m. – 7400 blk. N. 124 E. Ave. Breaking and entering-in progress. Someone trying to open door of residence. Handled.