Friday, April 3
1:36 a.m. – 200 blk. S. Main St. Trespass in progress all. Suspicious male trespassing at business. Unable to locate.
2:13 a.m. – 100 blk. S. Main St. Medicap Pharmacy. Check on suspicious person. Officer initiated. Handled.
2:48 a.m. – 7800 blk. N. 122 E. Ave. Elm Creek West. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
3:16 a.m. – 15200 blk. E. 86 St. N. Centennial Park. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
8:16 a.m. -300 blk. E. 16 St. Welfare check all. 911 hang up from a residence. Handled.
9:09 a.m. – 12200 blk. E. 86 St. N. Battle Creek. Theft report all other. Taco truck in parking lot broken into. Handled.
9:28 a.m. – 11600 blk. E. 86 St. N. RCB Bank. Check on suspicious person. Officer initiated. Handled.
9:40 a.m. – 300 blk. N. Main St. Addison Park Apartments. Domestic in progress – verbal. Family members arguing at residence. Handled.
9:53 a.m. – 13600 blk. E. 106 St. N. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
9:53 a.m. – 14500 blk. E. 86 St. N. Kum & Go. Domestic report – violate PO. Protective order violation through text. Report info taken.
12:06 p.m. – 14100 blk. E. 106 St. N. Parks at Coffee Creek. Accident injury. Report info taken.
1:21 p.m. – 9600 blk. E. 116 St. N. Owasso Safety Storage. Theft report all other. Car hauler trailer stolen from a business. Report info taken.
2:16 p.m. – 9600 blk. E. 91 St. N. Fraud all. Identity theft. Handled.
10:26 p.m. – 10300 blk. E. 116 St. N. Owasso Sports Complex. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
Saturday, April 4
2:51 a.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Quik Trip East. Check on suspicious vehicle. Vehicle in business parking lot. Handled.
6:32 a.m. – 8600 blk. US 169. Traffic reckless. Truck driving the wrong way. Handled.
2:30 p.m. – 12300 blk. E. 106 St. N. Domestic in progress – verbal. Couple fighting in a vehicle. Handled.
6:02 p.m. – 8500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Taco Bell. Disturbance verbal – not domestic. Man and woman arguing at a residence. Handled.
7:40 p.m. – 12500 blk. E. 86 St. N. Plaza De Toros. Accident no injury. Unable to locate.
9:08 p.m. – 1800 blk. N. Main St. Domestic in progress – verbal. Family members arguing. Handled.
9:16 p.m. – 8500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. St. Henry Catholic Church. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
11:58 p.m. – 9500 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. PJ’s Pub and Grill. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
Sunday, April 5
12:02 a.m. – 9500 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Wings to Go. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
6:55 a.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Disturbance verbal – not domestic. People arguing at business. Handled.
8:31 a.m. – 8200 blk. N. 122 E. Ave. Welfare check all. 911 hang up. Handled.
10:27 a.m. – 9600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Quick Trip. Check on person. Check on family at business. Handled.
11:32 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Owasso Police Dept. Theft report all other. Theft of money. Handled by phone.
11:40 a.m. – 14700 blk. E. 88 Pl. N. The Villas at Preston Lakes. Theft report from vehicle. Theft of gun from vehicle. Report info taken.
12:01 p.m. – 300 blk. E. 2 Ave. Kum & Go. Check on suspicious person. Check on a male acting strange in a business. Handled.
1:25 p.m. – 12200 blk. E. 96 St. N. Office Depot. Shoplifting in progress. Man stealing from a business. Report info taken.
5:50 p.m. – 9700 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Owasso Express. Theft report. Female had items stolen from her at a business. Report info taken.
7:53 p.m. – 8200 blk. N. 91 E. Ave. Wagg. Weapon shots fired. Shorts heard in the area. Report info taken.
8:19 p.m. – 8900 blk. N. 123 E. Ave. Welfare check all. Check on a juvenile at a residence. Handled.
9:05 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. 97 E. Ave. Theft report from structure. Purse taken from residence. Handled.
9:29 p.m. – 10700 blk. E. 119 St. N. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting inside residence. Report info taken.
11:30 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Vandal report all. Vehicle hit with car at parking lot. Handled.