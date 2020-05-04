Friday, May 1
3:42 a.m. – 7800 blk. N. 122 E. Ave. Elm Creek West. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Arrest.
3:57 a.m. – 7800 blk. N. 122 E. Ave. Accident no injury. Arrest.
11:12 a.m. – 11600 blk. E. 80 St. N. Accident hit and run property. Report info taken.
12:15 p.m. – 13600 blk. E. 103 St. N. Access Medical Centers – Urgent Care. Welfare check. Orange semi parking lot all day. Handled.
12:57 p.m. – 8600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. First Bank of Owasso. Accident no injury. Handled.
3:46 p.m. – 1000 blk. N. Dogwood St. Disturbance verbal – not domestic. Neighbors arguing. Handled.
4:52 p.m. – 11600 blk. N. 135 E. Ave. McDonald’s. Traffic reckless/drunk/roadrag. Tan Ford care unable to maintain lane. Arrest.
4:54 p.m. – 11800 blk. E. 81 St. N. Trespass report all. Issue with neighbors coming onto property. Handled.
5:21 p.m. – 13500 blk. E. 116 St. N. Taco Bueno. Accident no injury. Handled.
6:03 p.m. – 11500 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Atwood’s. Welfare check. Check on 911 hang up. Handled.
6:40 p.m. – 16100 blk. E. 86 St. N. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
7:30 p.m. – 14700 blk. E. 88 Pl. N. The Villas at Preston Lakes. Disturbance loud noise. Loud noise from residence. Handled.
7:54 p.m. – 7800 blk. E. 76 St. N. Barnes Elementary. Check on suspicious vehicle. Person laying in backseat of car. Handled.
8:03 p.m. – 1400 blk. N. Main St. Owasso 7th Grade Center. Check on suspicious vehicle. Vehicle parked in parking lot. Handled.
8:32 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Juvenile child abuse/neglect. Child left at Walmart by mother. Handled.
9:46 p.m. – 9300 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Church of the Holy Cross Episcopal. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
9:57 p.m. – 10800 blk. N. 137 E. Ave. Check on suspicious vehicle. Bread truck following male. Unable to locate.
11:03 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Big Lots. Check on suspicious person. Officer initiated. Handled.
11:58 p.m. – 10700 blk. E. 86 St. N. Bethel Baptist Church. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
Saturday, May 2
12:14 a.m. - 7500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. McDonald’s. Check on suspicious person. Males walking down road. Unable to locate.
1:59 a.m. – 11500 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Walmart Neighborhood Market. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
3:06 a.m. – 15200 blk. E. 86 St. N. Centennial Park. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
3:15 a.m. – 13900 blk. E. 83 St. N. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting inside residence. Handled.
11:40 a.m. – 11600 blk. N. 135 E. Ave. Walgreens. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
12:31 p.m. – 6600 blk. N. Yale Ave. Check on suspicious vehicle. Vehicle in ditch. Other agency referral.
12:53 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Accident no injury. Handled.
1:11 p.m. – 12800 blk. E. 116 St. N. Prairie Village. Welfare check. Man on scooter close to the road. Unable to locate.
2:45 p.m. – 11500 blk. E. 86 St. N. Welfare check. Check on elderly female walking. Unable to locate.
3:09 p.m. – 11500 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Atwood’s. Shoplifting in progress. Black female took item without paying. Handled.
3:21 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Owasso Police Dept. Recover stolen property/vehicle all. Stolen bicycle located at business. Handled.
6:17 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Target. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
6:57 p.m. – 9800 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Theft report from structure. Items stolen from home. Other agency referral.
7:04 p.m. – 9100 blk. N. 153 E. Ave. Owasso Police Dept. Harass threats. Female being harassed. Other agency referral.
9:03 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Domestic in progress-verbal. Family members arguing at residence. Arrest.
Sunday, May 3
1:56 a.m. – 7100 blk. E. 76 St. N. Macy’s Fulfillment Center. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
2:08 a.m. – 10500 blk. N. 110 E. Ave. Bailey Medical Center. Check on suspicious vehicle. Male driving erratic in parking lot. Handled.
10:55 a.m. – 14700 blk. E. 88 Pl. N. The Villas at Preston Lakes. Welfare check. Check on male at residence. Unable to locate.
11:49 a.m. – 8500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. St. Henry Catholic Church. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
4:07 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 80 St. N. Breaking and entering – in progress. Female heard a noise and thought someone was breaking into her residence. Handled.
4:09 p.m. – 11900 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Welfare check. Check on a female walking down the road. Other agency referral.
4:14 p.m. – 12100 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Domestic in progress – verbal. Couple arguing going down road. Other agency referral.
5:01 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Accident no injury. Handled.
5:16 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 83 St. N. Elm Creek. Domestic in progress-verbal. Couple arguing at a residence. Handled.
5:47 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Ulta Beauty. Check on suspicious person. Female mad outside of a business. Handled.
6:47 p.m. – 10700 blk. N. 153 E. Ave. Domestic in progress physical. Family members fighting at a residence. Handled.
8:27 p.m. – 500 blk. E. 2 Ave. Dollar General Store. Shoplifting in progress. Couple shoplifting from a business. Handled.
8:43 p.m. – 9600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. QuikTrip. Check on suspicious person. Female with shopping cart walking in roadway. Handled.