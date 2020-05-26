Friday, May 22
1:01 a.m. – 15200 blk. E. 86 St. N. Centennial Park. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Report info taken.
6:39 a.m. – 9300 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Holiday Inn Express. Check on suspicious vehicle. Occupied van in business parking lot. Handled.
9:31 a.m. – 800 blk. N. Elm Pl. Breaking and entering-in progress. Female making threats and saying she will rob a business. Other agency referral.
10:09 a.m. – 8700 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Big Lots. Accident hit and run property. Handled.
11:51 a.m. – 8600 blk. N. Dogwood St. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
12:03 p.m. – 12000 blk. E. 96 St. N. Lowe’s. Shoplifting report. Shoplifting report from yesterday. Report info taken.
1:47 p.m. – 12000 blk. E. 96 St. N. Lowe’s. Shoplifting in progress. Man shoplifting at a business. Report info taken.
3:29 p.m. – 9100 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Ron’s Hamburgers and Chili. Accident hit and run property. Handled.
4:47 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Accident no injury. Information.
5:35 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. QuikTrip. Accident no injury. Transport.
5:49 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walgreens. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
6:08 p.m. – 8500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. MPC Center. Check on suspicious open door. Officer initiated. Handled.
7:33 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Owasso Police Dept. Accident no injury. Handled.
7:44 p.m. – 9100 blk. N. 144 E. Ave. Domestic in progress physical. Family members fighting at residence. Report info taken.
8:24 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. 127 E. Ave. Welfare check all. 911 hang up. Handled.
8:44 p.m. – 7800 blk. N. 117 E. Ave. Fraud all. Online fraud. Handled.
9:17 p.m. – 8900 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Owasso Fire Dept. Check on suspicious person. Man on sidewalk. Handled.
9:32 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 157 E. Ave. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting in residence. Handled.
10:05 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Domestic in progress – verbal. Family arguing inside residence. Information.
10:28 p.m. – 7800 blk. N. 122 E. Ave. Rolling Hills at Elm Creek. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
11:18 p.m. – 8200 blk. E. 116 St. N. Welfare check all. Checking on female at residence. Other agency referral.
11:46 p.m. – 9500 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. PJ’s Pub and Grill. Disturbance fight in progress. People fighting at business. Information.
Saturday, May 23
12:24 a.m. – 100 blk. S. Atlanta St. The District Bar and Grill. Disturbance fight in progress. Group of people fighting at business. Handled.
2:40 a.m. – 8700 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Locke Supply Co. Check on suspicious person. Officer initiated. Handled.
2:46 a.m. – 9400 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Home Depot. Officer initiated. Handled.
7:33 a.m. – 7800 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Owasso Auto Clinic. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
9:13 a.m. – 7700 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Check on suspicious vehicle. White Kia driving through neighborhood. Handled.
9:46 a.m. – 9600 blk. N. 108 E. Ave. Theft report-attempt only. Attempted break in a residence. Handled.
10:07 a.m. – 12400 blk. E. 100 St. N. Ascension St. John. Animal control – Animal bite. Child bit by family dog at a residence. Handled.
10:18 a.m. – 7800 blk. N. 117 E. Ave. Fraud all. Woman wanting to report internet fraud. Handled by phone.
11:31 a.m. – 300 blk. N. Beaumont St. Disturbance verbal – not domestic. People arguing in front of a residence. Handled.
11:40 a.m. – 300 blk. N. Elm Pl. Vandal report all. Front door shot at a residence. Report info taken.
12:51 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Check on suspicious person. Male looking in cars at a business. Unable to locate.
12:52 p.m. – 300 blk. E. 18 St. Welfare check all. Check on a teenager at this address. Handled.
1:13 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in progress. Officer initiated. Handled.
1:14 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Owasso Police Dept. Juvenile child abuse/neglect. Man wanting to report his son being abused at mom’s house. Handled.
1:29 p.m. – 7600 blk. N. 142 E. Ave. Domestic report-violate PO. Officer initiated. Report info taken.
4:06 p.m. – 7900 blk. N. 120 E. Ave. Domestic in progress-verbal. Man yelling at a family member at a residence. Handled.
4:54 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in progress. Two females stealing from a business. Handled.
10:12 p.m. – 8900 blk. N. Garnett Rd. LaQuinta Inn and Suites. Disturbance verbal-not domestic. People arguing at business. Arrest.
11:22 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 84 St. N. Domestic in progess-verbal. Couple arguing inside residence. Handled.
11:41 p.m. – 100 blk. W. 16 St. Check on suspicious person. Person in front yard. Unable to locate.
Sunday, May 24
12:09 a.m. – 15200 blk. E. 86 St. N. Centennial Park. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
1:26 a.m. – 11600 blk. N. 135 E. Ave. McDonald’s. Check on suspicious vehicle. Truck followed car. Handled.
1:41 a.m. – 13500 blk. E. 116 St. N. Discount Tire Co. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
1:55 a.m. – 11600 bl. N. Garnett Rd. Mom’s Diner. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
2:48 a.m. – 11500 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Atwoods. Check on suspicious vehicle. Handled.
2:52 a.m. – 9500 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. PJ’s Pub and Grill. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
2:59 a.m. – 12000 blk. E. 96 St. N. Chick-Fil-A. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
11:20 a.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Ulta. Welfare check all. Check on children in vehicle. Unable to locate.
1:43 p.m. – 10500 blk. N. 110 E. Ave. Bailey Medical Center. Assault in progress all but do. Report of physical assault at a hospital. Handled.
8:06 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
8:52 p.m. – 200 blk. N. Main St. Bible Church of Owasso. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
8:54 p.m. – 500 blk. S. Cedar St. Traffic pursuit. Female failed to stop for officer. Handled.
9:21 p.m. – 11600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. German Corner. Accident hit and run property. Report info taken.
9:34 p.m. – 12600 blk. E. 86 St. N. AMC Theatres Owasso. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
10:13 p.m. – 10500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Jim Glover. Check on suspicious vehicle. Vehicle in parking lot of business. Handled.
10:49 p.m. – 11100 blk. E. 118 Ct. N. Assault report all but domestic. Female assaulted by male at a residence. Report info taken.
Monday, May 25
12:33 a.m. – 7900 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Autozone. Check on suspicious person. Officer initiated. Handled.
1:46 a.m. – 12800 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walgreens. Check on suspicious vehicle. Two vehicles in parking lot of business. Handled.
2:27 a.m. – 7800 blk. N. 122 E. Ave. Elm Creek West. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
5:43 a.m. – 8100 blk. E. 86 St. N. Accident injury. Report info taken.
8:02 a.m. – 7600 blk. N. 126 E. Ave. Fraud all. Sam through a construction company. Handled.
10:01 a.m. – 11800 blk. E. 86 St. N. Reasor’s. Check on suspicious vehicle. Check on black car at business. Handled.
11:19 a.m. – 100 blk. E. 4 St. Welfare check all. 911 hang up. Handled.
12:03 p.m. – 8000 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Mazzio’s Pizza. Check on suspicious person. White male drinking inside a business. Handled.
12:17 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 84 St. N. Drugs found. Found drugs outside apartments. Report info taken.
3:39 p.m. – 6900 blk. N. 128 E. Ct. Robbery report all. Two black males robbed another male. Arrest.
3:41 p.m. – 13800 blk. E. 83 St. N. Domestic in progress-verbal. Couple arguing at a residence. Handled.
5:18 p.m. – 800 blk. N. Elm St. Owasso Police Dept. Theft report from structure. Report of utilities being stolen. Handled.
7:05 p.m. – 200 blk. E. Broadway St. Sunny Patch Kids Daycare. Check on suspicious person. White male in white shirt walking around a vehicle outside. Unable to locate.
7:21 p.m. – 11300 blk. N. 109 E. Ave. Domestic in progress-verbal. Family members arguing at a residence. Handled.
7:40 p.m. – 12600 blk. E. 73 St. N. Evergreen Care Center. Welfare check all. Check on 911 hangup. Handled.
8:15 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. 73 E. Pl. Check on suspicious person. Female going walking through empty houses. Other agency referral.
9:21 p.m. – 9400 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Welfare check all. Checking on 911 hangup. Handled.
10:02 p.m. – 18100 blk. S. Elm Rd. Accident injury. Handled.
11:20 p.m. – 14700 blk. E. 88 Pl. N. The Villas at Preston Lakes. Disturbance loud noise. Loud neighbors. Handled.
11:58 p.m. – 12000 blk. E. 84 Pl. N. Welfare check all. Request for check on juvenile at residence. Handled.