Friday, May 8
3:11 a.m. – 8700 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Locke Supply Company. Check on suspicious open door. Open door at business. Handled.
4:16 a.m. – 8700 blk. N. 97 E. Ave. The Villas at Bailey Ranch. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing inside residence. Handled.
8:45 a.m. – 12800 blk. E. 85 St. N. Melody’s Tailor Shop. Welfare check. Check on male sleeping in front of business. Handled.
9:14 a.m. – 11500 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Walmart Neighborhood Market. Fraud. Counterfeit bill received at business. Report info taken.
11:07 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. New Heights Church of Christ. Welfare check. Check on man sleeping at business parking lot. Handled.
11:53 a.m. – 8500 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Subway. Disturbance verbal. Ex-employee causing a scene at a business. Handled.
12:42 p.m. – 1300 blk. N. Ash Pl. Brookwood Apartments. Disturbance verbal. People arguing about an accident at business. Information.
1:00 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Target. Shoplifting report. Theft report from the previous day. Report info taken.
1:38 p.m. – 400 blk. N. Cedar St. Disturbance verbal. Man following female around and harassing her. Handled.
3:06 p.m. – 7800 blk. E. 76 St. N. Barnes Elementary. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
4:30 p.m. – 10800 blk. N. 155 E. Ave. Breaking and entering in progress. Residents heard someone in house. Cancel.
5:20 p.m. – 11500 blk. E. 101 St. N. Check on female unable to talk and ask for help. Unable to locate.
5:37 p.m. – 12000 blk. E. 88 Pl. N. Domestic in progress verbal. People screaming at residence. Handled.
8:42 p.m. – 500 blk. S. Main St. Skate Park. Drugs in progress. Men selling drugs at skate park. Handled.
9:49 p.m. – 13900 blk. E. 103 Pl. N. Vandal report. Tires slashed on vehicle. Report info taken.
10:04 p.m. – 11800 blk. E. 86 St. N. Bank of Oklahoma. Check on suspicious vehicle. Looking for female in parking lot. Handled.
10:41 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Walmart Neighborhood Market. Check on suspicious vehicle. Checking on female in vehicle. Handled.
Saturday, May 9
1:23 a.m. – 11600 blk. E. 101 St. N. Check on suspicious person. People in backyard. Handled.
2:57 a.m. – 7400 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Jim Glover. Check on suspicious person. Person walking around lot. Unable to locate.
7:40 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Officer initiated. Handled.
10:09 a.m. – 7500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Comfort Inn. Check on suspicious person. Male sleeping in front of business. Handled.
10:51 a.m. – 7500 blk. E. 83 Pl. N. Fraud. Unemployment fraud. Handled.
12:47 p.m. – 12300 blk. E. 79 Ct. N. Fraud. Unemployment fraud. Handled.
1:59 p.m. – 11100 blk. N. 145 E. Pl. Domestic in progress verbal. Family members arguing at residence. Handled.
2:31 p.m. – 10400 blk. N. 114 E. Ave. Check on suspicious vehicle. Suspicious vehicle driving through neighborhood. Handled.
3:24 p.m. – 11600 blk. N. 97 E. Ave. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
3:51 p.m. – 12000 blk. E. 96 St. N. Lowe’s. Domestic in progress verbal. People arguing during custody exchange. Handled.
5:56 p.m. – 8200 blk. N. 124 E. Ave. Mills Elementary. Check on suspicious vehicle. Truck dumping trash at business. Unable to locate.
6:40 p.m. – 12600 blk. E. 77 Pl. N. Welfare check. Check on children in back of truck. Unable to locate.
7:46 p.m. – 12000 blk. E. 96 St. N. Chik-fil-A. Accident no injury. Information.
8:52 p.m. – 10200 blk. N. 119 E. Ave. Trespass in progress. Male refusing to leave residence. Handled.
9:17 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. 97 E. Ave. The Villas at Bailey Ranch. Check on suspicious person. Male walking around apartments. Handled.
9:42 p.m. – 7800 blk. N. 134 E. Ave. Trespass in progress. Female refusing to leave residence. Other agency referral.
10:09 p.m. – 14200 blk. E. 84 Pl. N. Check on suspicious person. Male standing in the dark. Unable to locate.
11:09 p.m. – 13400 blk. E. 94 St. N. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
11:18 p.m. – 11900 blk. N. 112 E. Ave. Domestic report physical. Couple fighting. Handled.
Sunday, May 10
2:07 a.m. – 14100 blk. E. 106 St. N. Theft in progress. Female took neighbor’s property. Handled.
7:53 a.m. – 9800 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Welfare check. Check on male walking down the road. Handled.
9:16 a.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. QuikTrip. Welfare check. Check on man acting strange at business. Handled.
12:36 p.m. – 15200 blk. E. 88 Pl. N. Welfare check. Check on people at residence. Handled.
2:00 p.m. – 8200 blk. N. 124 E. Ave. Mills Elementary. Check on suspicious vehicle. Check on truck dumping trash. Handled.
2:05 p. m. – 8600 blk. N. Sheridan Rd. Accident injury. Report info taken.
2:10 p.m. – 11400 blk. E. 81 St. N. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
2:53 p.m. – 8200 blk. N. 126 E. Ave. Mutual aid police. Mutual aid for Sand Spring PD. Handled.
3:27 p.m. – 1200 blk. E. 96 St. N. Prosperity Bank. Check on suspicious person. Family panhandling at business. Handled.
5:38 p.m. – 8600 blk. US 169. Traffic reckless. Grey SUV driving wrong way on highway. Unable to locate.
6:53 p.m. – 14100 blk. E. 106 St. N. Harass stalking. Neighbor stalking female. Handled.
7:53 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 96 St. N. Candlewood Suites. Drunk public. Intoxicated male walking around business. Handled.
7:58 p.m. – 10800 blk. N. 137 E. Ave. Accident injury. Report info taken.
8:12 p.m. – 10300 blk. N. 130 E. Ave. Check on suspicious vehicle. Grey vehicle driving slowly in neighborhood. Unable to locate.
10:21 p.m. – 16100 blk. E. 116 St. N. Traffic reckless. Truck all over road and ditch. Unable to locate.