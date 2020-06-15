Friday, June 12
12:42 a.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart. Welfare check all. Checking on a 911 hangup. Handled.
1:46 a.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart. Welfare check all. Check on 911 hang up at business. Handled.
5:17 a.m. – 14600 blk. E. 111 Ct. N. Shores. Welfare check all. People arguing in the street. Information.
5:18 a.m. – 200 blk. W. 1 St. Domestic in progress-verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Handled.
5:26 a.m. – 11100 blk. N. 148 E. Ave. Domestic in progress-verbal. Couple arguing in the street. Handled.
7:37 a.m. – 11000 blk. E. 118 St. N. Check on suspicious person. Check for man and dog in caller’s backyard. Unable to locate.
8:02 a.m. – 9400 blk. N. 136 E. Ave. Check on suspicious vehicle. Gray truck abandoned in the road. Handled.
10:00 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main. Domestic in progress-verbal. Family members arguing at a residence. Other agency referral.
10:12 a.m. – 11600 blk. US 169. Traffic reckless/drunk/roadrage. Black Ford Explorer driving recklessly. Unable to locate.
10:30 a.m. – 1500 blk. N. Ash. St. Ator Elementary School. Check on suspicious person. Officer initiated. Unable to locate.
11:10 a.m. – 10200 blk. N. 140 E. Ct. Domestic in progress physical. Family member fighting at a residence. Handled.
11:40 a.m. – 11900 blk. E. 96 St. N. Accident hit and run property. Handled.
12:20 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 86 St. N. Walgreens. Shoplifting in progress. Man stealing from a business. Arrest.
1:04 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Accident hit and run property. Report info taken.
2:05 p.m. – 11900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Taco Bueno. Welfare check all. Check on an elderly female walking to a business. Handled.
2:07 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 153 E. Ave. Check on suspicious vehicle. Check on a work van driving around the neighborhood. Handled.
2:09 p.m. – 800 blk. N. Elm St. Breaking and entering-in progress. People living in a vacant house. Handled.
2:16 p.m. – 100 blk. W. 5 St. Fraud all. Female had money taken from her account. Report info taken.
2:27 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 86 St. N. Walgreens. Found property all. Officer initiated. Report info taken.
3:50 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Ross Dress for Less. Harass threats. Manager threatened at a business. Report info taken.
5:33 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart. Traffic reckless/drunk/roadrage. Brown van unable to maintain lane. Information.
6:28 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. 97 E. Ave. The Villas at Bailey Ranch. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting at a residence. Handled.
6:55 p.m. – 10600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Wheels and Thrills Inc. Drugs in progress selling/use. White male using drugs in business parking lot. Unable to locate.
8:57 p.m. - 11400 blk. E. 96 St. N. Braum’s. Accident no injury. Handled.
11:39 p.m. – 15200 blk. E. 86 St. N. Centennial Park. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
Saturday, June 13
1:05 a.m. – 1000 blk. N. Elm St. Theft report all other. Two white males stealing property from residence. Arrest.
8:51 a.m. – 10600 blk. E. 96 Pl. N. Breaking and entering-in progress. Report of male breaking into a residence. Report info taken.
9:52 a.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Hobby Lobby. Juvenile child abuse/neglect. Found child at a business. Handled.
10:10 a.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Sport Clips. Theft report from vehicle. Tag stolen off of a vehicle at a business. Handled.
11:08 a.m. – 10700 blk. N. 146 E. Ave. Check on suspicious vehicle. Occupied red Buick in front of residence. Handled.
12:28 p.m. – 8900 blk. N. 127 E. Ave. Theft report all other. Man threatening another man at a residence. Handled.
12:51 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Owasso Police Dept. Harass threats. Threats by a business owner. Handled.
12:53 p.m. – 12200 blk. E. 96 St. N. Office Depot. Welfare check all. Check on a disoriented woman in a business. Unable to locate.
2:42 p.m. – 11400 blk. E. 96 St. N. Liquid Wine and Spirits. Accident injury. Report info taken.
2:49 p.m. – 11500 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Female calling 911 and walking around a business. Handled.
3:04 p.m. – 9900 blk. N. 114 E. Ave. Welfare check all. Check on a male at a residence. Handled.
4:37 p.m. – 8900 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Owasso Fire Dept. Check on suspicious vehicle. Check on a vehicle that looks like a stolen vehicle posted on social media. Handled.
4:47 p.m. – 12000 blk. E. 96 St. N. Lowe’s. Shoplifting report. Theft report that happened yesterday at a business. Report info taken.
5:59 p.m. – 100 blk. Main St. Theft report all other. Theft of a gun at a business. Handled.
6:13 p.m. – 11400 blk. E. 86 St. N. WB Lanes. Accident no injury. Handled.
6:59 p.m. – 9400 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Home Depot. Welfare check all. Check on 911 hang up at business.
7:21 p.m. – 10300 blk. E. 116 St. N. Owasso Sports Complex. Disturbance verbal-not domestic. People arguing at little league game. Handled.
7:34 p.m. – 12000 blk. E. 96 St. N. Lowe’s. Check on suspicious vehicle. Door open and alarm going off on blue van in business parking lot. Handled.
8:30 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Owasso Police Dept. Fraud all. Unauthorized use of credit card. Report info taken.
9:37 p.m. – 9800 blk. E. 84 St. N. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting at residence. Handled.
9:49 p.m. – 9700 blk. E. 110 Pl. N. Accident injury. Report info taken.
9:53 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Owasso Police Dept. Found property all. Found credit card. Handled.
10:15 p.m. – 1000 blk. N. Dogwood St. Check on suspicious vehicle. Female on the hood of silver car driving down the roadway. Handled.
11:38 p.m. – 8200 blk. N. 122 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. White male checking door handles on vehicles.
Sunday, June 14
12:29 a.m. – 13800 blk. E. 87 Pl. N. Welfare check all. Check on juveniles at residence. Handled.
1:03 a.m. – 100 blk. S. Atlanta St. The District Bar and Grill. Disturbance loud noise. Loud motorcycles at business. Information.
3:28 a.m. – 9500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Logan’s Roadhouse. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
4:28 a.m. – 100 blk. W. 19 St. Welfare check all. Welfare check on neighbor with open door. Handled.
8:30 a.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Accident no injury. Handled.
11:37 a.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. JCPenney. Shoplifting in progress. Shoplifting at local business. Unable to locate.
12:33 p.m. – 1200 blk. N. Main St. Owasso Police Dept. Sex crime rape/sexual assault. Female was raped at a residence a few months ago. Report info taken.
2:38 p.m. – 12700 blk. E. 100 St. N. 98 Apartments. Man in a public pool bothering some girls. Unable to locate.
3:06 p.m. – 10300 blk. E. 106 St. N. Owasso Sports Complex. Theft report from vehicle. White Traverse broken into and items taken. Handled.
5:04 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 76 St. N. Domestic in progress-verbal. Couple arguing at a residence. Handled.
7:27 p.m. – 10000 blk. E. 106 Ct. N. Fraud all. Identity fraud. Handled.
7:34 p.m. – 200 blk. W. 17 St. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple fighting at residence. Report info taken.
8:33 p.m. – 12300 blk. E. 77 Pl. N. Fraud all. Credit card fraud. Handled.
8:51 p.m. – 10600 blk. E. 86 St. N. Kum and Go. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting at residence. Arrest.
9:53 p.m. – 12700 blk. E. 100 St. N. Drunk public drinking/intox. People drinking at pool after hours. Handled.
10:24 p.m. – 9800 blk. US 169. Accident non injury. Handled.