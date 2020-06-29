Friday, June 26
1:57 a.m. – 12300 blk. E. 77 Pl. N. Elm Creek Park. Check on suspicious person. Officer initiated. Handled.
5:12 a.m. – 10600 blk. E. 112 St. N. Domestic in progress physical. Family members fighting at a residence. Arrest.
8:55 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Domestic report verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Information.
10:00 a.m. – 8700 blk. N. 97 E. Ave. The Villas at Bailey Ranch. Check on suspicious person. Suspicious vehicle with a person sleeping inside at a business. Handled.
11:09 a.m. – 8500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Classic Chevrolet. Trespass in progress all. Hispanic male making a scene at a business. Handled.
11:19 a.m. – 10600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Accident no injury. Handled.
11:26 a.m. – 8900 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Academy Sports and Outdoors. Shoplifting in progress. Two females stealing from a business. Handled.
12:25 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Owasso Police Dept. Domestic report physical. Couple had a fight at a residence and the man wanted to report it. Handled.
12:56 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
1:18 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. 120 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Two juveniles walking around the neighborhood. Handled.
1:22 p.m. – 7900 blk. N. 126 E. Ave. Theft report all other. Mail stolen from a mail box. Report info taken.
1:57 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud all. Unemployment fraud. Handled.
2:10 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in custody. Female stealing from a business. Report info taken.
4:01 p.m. – 10500 blk. N. 110 E. Ave. Welfare check all. Check on 911 hang up. Handled.
4:21 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Big Lots. Juvenile child abuse/neglect. Three children in red car in parking lot. Unable to locate.
4:22 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in custody. Male took items without paying. Report info taken.
4:47 p.m. – 7000 blk. N. 122 E. Ct. Vandal report all. Thrown object damaged vehicle while driving. Report info taken.
5:32 p.m. – 12300 blk. E. 116 St. N. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
7:20 p.m. – 8500 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Seasons Express. Accident no injury. Handled.
8:06 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in progress. Female shoplifting from business. Report info taken.
8:56 p.m. – 7400 blk. N. 127 E. Ave. Baptist Village. Welfare check all. 911 hang up. Handled.
10:32 p.m. – 13600 blk. E. 84 St. N. The Greens at Owasso. Theft report auto theft. Attempt to steal a vehicle. Report info taken.
11:47 p.m. – 8300 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Owasso YMCA. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
Saturday, June 27
1:02 a.m. – 7500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. McDonald’s. Check on suspicious person. Male at business. Handled.
1:34 a.m. – 8600 blk. N. Main St. Traffic reckless/drunk/roadrage. Vehicle unable to maintain lane. Arrest.
6:58 a.m. – 11600 blk. E. 83 St. N. Rolling Hills at Elm Creek. Welfare check all. Check on male sleeping in a white car in a parking lot. Handled.
8:44 a.m. – 8800 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Home 2 Suites. Theft report from vehicle. Truck broken into at a business. Handled.
10:34 a.m. – 8700 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Welfare check all. Check on juvenile at a residence. Handled.
12:03 p.m. – 11200 blk. N. 106 E. Ave. Domestic in progress-verbal. Family members arguing at a residence. Handled.
12:15 p.m. – 500 blk. E. 2 Ave. Dollar General. Check on suspicious person. Male begging for money in a parking lot. Unable to locate.
12:20 p.m. – 7400 blk. US 169. Worley’s Greenhouse and Nursery. Check on suspicious person. Male running around by highway. Handled.
1:20 p.m. – 11900 blk. N. 107 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Check on two men in a black SUV waving guns around. Handled.
2:44 p.m. – 13500 blk. E. 106 St. N. Accident no injury. Handled.
3:11 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 96 St. N. Candlewood Suites. Drugs found. Drug paraphernalia found at business. Report info taken.
3:51 p.m. – 9600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. QuikTrip. Accident hit and run property. Handled.
5:32 p.m. – 12300 blk. E. 96 St. N. Shoe Carnival. Welfare check all. Check on children in a car with people doing drugs. Unable to locate.
6:49 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in progress. Female taking items from business. Report info taken.
10:47 p.m. – 12000 blk. E. 96 St. N. Lowe’s. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
11:51 p.m. – 10300 blk. E. 116 St. N. Owasso Sports Complex. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
Sunday, June. 28
1:33 a.m. – 15500 blk. E. 86 St. N. Park Place at Preston Lakes. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
2:16 a.m. – 12300 blk. E. Pl. N. Elm Creek Park. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
3:08 a.m. – 9500 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Bank of Oklahoma. Check on suspicious vehicle. Male near ATM> Unable to locate.
3:09 a.m. – 10300 blk. E. 116 St. N. Owasso Sports Complex. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated.
3:29 a.m. – 9300 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Towne Place Suites. Check on suspicious person. Female walking away from business. Handled.
3:31 a.m. – 11400 blk. E. 96 St. N. Liquids Wine and Spirits. Check on suspicious open door. Officer initiated. Handled.
3:57 a.m. – 9300 blk. N. Owasso Expy. TownePlace Suites. Drugs in progress selling/use. Drug exchange in process. Handled.
4:59 a.m. – 9300 blk. N. Owasso Expy. TownePlace Suites. Check on suspicious person. People inside a vehicle. Handled.
6:14 a.m. – 11100 blk. N. 143 E. Ave. Theft report from vehicle. Theft of items in vehicle. Report info taken.
10:00 a.m. – 8900 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Owasso Fire Dept. Check on suspicious vehicle. Abandoned vehicle sitting at this business for several days. Report info taken.
10:40 a.m. – 8900 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Owasso Fire Dept. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
12:13 p.m. – 9500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. S&B’s Burger Joint. Drunk public drinking/intox. Male being rude at business. Unable to locate.
2:01 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Accident no injury Handled.
2:03 p.m. – 1000 blk. N. Cedar St. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting at a residence. Arrest.
3:14 p.m. – 11200 blk. E. 114 St. N. Domestic in progress physical. Family fighting at residence. Handled.
4:20 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in custody. Female stealing from a business. Report info taken.
5:15 p.m. – 10900 blk. N. 149 E. Ave. Theft report from structure. Theft from a residence. Report info taken.
6:40 p.m. – 11500 blk. N. 135 E. Ave. Supercuts. Trespass in progress all. Male refusing to leave business. Handled.
7:54 p.m. – 8200 blk. E. 116 St. N. Theft report from structure. Neighbors house broken into. Other agency referral.
8:11 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in custody. Male shoplifted from business. Report info taken.
8:59 p.m. – 10000 blk. N. 123 E. Ave. Welfare check all. 911 hang up. Handled.
9:06 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Target. Trespass in progress all. Couple refusing to leave business. Handled.
9:18 p.m. – 13900 blk. E. 87 Pl. N. Disturbance unknown. Female screaming at residence. Handled.
10:29 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. 97 E. Ave. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting at residence. Handled.
11:04 p.m. – 7500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. McDonald’s. Disturbance verbal-not domestic. Male screaming at staff in drive thru. Handled.
11:10 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 128 E. Ave. Domestic in progress physical. Family members fighting at residence. Report info taken.