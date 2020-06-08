Friday, June 5
12:47 a.m. – 7600 blk. US 169. Traffic reckless. Male driving recklessly. Arrest.
12:57 a.m. – 8300 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Rayola Park. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
5:29 a.m. – 12500 blk. E. 86 St. N. Misty Brew. Robbery in progress. Business robbed by black female. Report info taken.
6:23 a.m. – 12800 blk. E. 86 Pl. N. Brookdale Owasso. Check on suspicious person. Two males around business. Handled.
8:41 a.m. – 9600 blk. US 169. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
11:20 a.m. – 1400 blk. N. Main St. Owasso 7th Grade Center. Check on suspicious person. Officer initiated. Handled.
11:40 a.m. – 14400 blk. E. 94 St. N. Fraud. Identity theft. Handled.
12:04 p.m. – 10700 blk. E. 120 Ct. N. Check on suspicious vehicle. Blue Saturn driving around slowly in a neighborhood. Unable to locate.
12:22 p.m. – 11500 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Atwoods. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing at business. Handled.
2:19 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in custody. Female steaking from business. Report info taken.
2:20 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 83 St. N. Rolling Hills. Domestic in progress physical. Man and woman fighting in the car. Unable to locate.
2:49 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Accident no injury. Handled.
2:55 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. TJ Maxx. Accident hit & run property. Handled.
3:25 p.m. – 11900 blk. E. 96 St. N. Tate Boys. Theft in progress auto theft. Male took vehicle then ran off the road. Report info taken.
3:26 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Murphy. Theft in progress. Male trying to steal black truck at business. Handled.
4:11 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 96 St. N. Candlewood Suites. Theft report. Male staking in room and not paying. Unable to locate.
4:19 p.m. – 8600 blk. N. 123 E. Ave. Accident no injury. Handled.
4:40 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 96 St. N. Panda Express. Accident no injury. Information.
4:52 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 96 St. N. Kohl’s. Check on suspicious person. Three people walking around vehicle in parking lot. Handled.
5:01 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in progress. Three people shoplifting from business. Arrest.
5:04 p.m. – 9200 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Welfare check. Welfare check on 911 hang-up call. Handled.
5:11 p.m. – 7400 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Accident hit & run property. Unable to locate.
5:21 p.m. – 14700 blk. E. 88 Pl. N. The Villas at Preston Lakes. Check on suspicious person. Unknown male entered apartment then left. Handled.
6:05 p.m. – 8600 blk. N. 117 E. Ave. Accident injury. Report info taken.
6:44 p.m. – 9800 blk. N. 120 E. Ave. Check on suspicious vehicle. Someone flashing passersby from tan SUV. Unable to locate.
7:26 p.m. – 12300 blk. N. 132 E. Ave. Morrow Elementary. Check on suspicious person. Three males walking around yelling. Handled.
8:11 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in custody. Female stealing from business. Report info taken.
8:19 p.m. – 11700 blk. E. 96 St. N. Tulsa Techer’s Credit Union. Check on suspicious person. Officer initiated. Arrest.
10:23 p.m. – 14500 blk. E. 86 St. N. Kum & Go. Domestic in progress. Male is violating protective order at business. Handled.
11:55 p.m. – 11500 blk. E. 83 St. N. Big Buds. Trespass in progress. White male trespassing at business. Handled.
11:58 p.m. – 8300 blk. N. 124 E. Pl. Theft report. Friend not returning a vehicle. Handled.
Saturday, June 6
12:16 a.m. – 12900 blk. E. 96 St. N. Whataburger. Disturbance verbal. Two females arguing at business. Handled.
1:48 a.m. – 1100 blk. N. Cedar St. Check on suspicious person. Hearing voice outside of residence. Unable to locate.
2:12 a.m. – 7600 blk. US 169. Traffic reckless. Maroon car driving recklessly. Arrest.
2:59 a.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. QuikTrip. Disturbance fight in progress. Friends arguing business. Handled.
4:37 a.m. – 14100 blk. E. 84 Pl. N. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting at residence. Report info taken.
5:46 a.m. – 14100 blk. E. 84 Pl. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Handled.
9:03 a.m. – 9700 blk. N. 100 E. Ave. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call at residence. Handled.
10:13 a.m. – 11800 blk. E. 80 Pl. N. Check on suspicious vehicle. Check on white abandoned car in neighborhood. Handled.
11:21 a.m. – 11400 blk. E. 86 St. N. Accident no injury. Unable to locate.
2:01 p.m. – 8600 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Accident no injury. Handled.
2:49 p.m. – 10300 blk. E. 106 St. N. Owasso Sports Complex. Disturbance verbal. People arguing at game. Handled.
2:58 p.m. – 6500 blk. E. 86 St. N. Accident injury. Report info taken.
4:05 p.m. – 1200 blk. N. Birch St. Harass threats. Female being harassed by her ex-husband. Handled.
4:28 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in custody. Family members stealing from business. Report info taken.
5:16 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Slim Chickens. Accident hit & run property. Handled.
5:40 p.m. – 13600 blk. N. 113 E. Ave. Domestic in progress physical. Man hitting woman at residence. Other agency referral.
6:52 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Accident hit & run property. Report info taken.
8:14 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in custody. White female shoplifting at business. Report info taken.
9:54 p.m. – 14500 blk. E. 86 St. N. Check on suspicious vehicle. Four-wheelers driving through yards. Unable to locate.
11:10 p.m. – 13900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Owasso 8th Grade Center. Traffic reckless. Reckless driving in white Infinity. Unable to locate.
Sunday, June 7
1:22 a.m. – 11600 blk. N. 135 E. Ave. McDonald’s. Traffic reckless. Red Chevy Cruze unable to maintain lane of travel. Arrest.
2:14 a.m. – 5600 blk. US 169. Accident injury. No haul.
3:30 a.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. QuikTrip. Check on suspicious vehicle. Blue Chevy Malibu loitering at gas pumps of business. Report info taken.
8:57 a.m. – 9200 blk. N. 132 E. Ave. Welfare check. Check on elderly female in neighborhood. Handled.
9:39 a.m. – 7600 blk. N. 177 E. Ave. Accident injury. Report info taken.
1:49 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Target. Shoplifting report. Shoplifting report from business. Report info taken.
3:18 p.m. – 9100 blk. E. 86 St. N. Accident injury. No haul.
3:39 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in custody. Stealing from business. Report info taken.
4:59 p.m. – 1000 blk. N. Cedar St. Harass stalking. Juvenile being harassed through text. Handled.
6:29 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 96 St. N. CVS Pharmacy. Shoplifting in progress. Two men shoplifting from business. Report info taken.
8:14 p.m. – 10700 blk. E. 121 St. N. Missing person. Juvenile female missing from residence. Cancel.
8:17 p.m. – 11300 blk. N. 110 E. Ave. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Handled.
9:13 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. 97 E. Ave. Drunk public. Intoxicated male in front of residence. Arrest.
9:38 p.m. – 11300 blk. N. 110 E. Ave. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Handled.