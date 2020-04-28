5:57 a.m. – 7900 blk. N. 125 E. Ave. Welfare check all. 911 hangup. Handled.
7:19 a.m. – 8100 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Theft in progress all other. Subject stealing tires from vehicles at business. Unable to locate.
10:17 a.m. – 11600 blk. E. 80 St. N. Welfare check all. Check on juvenile at residence. Unable to locate.
10:29 a.m. – 8200 blk. N. 77 E. Ave. Accident no injury. Handled.
10:44 a.m. – 100 blk. W. 2 Ave. Giant Subs and Deli. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
10:58 a.m. – 11600 blk. N. Ave. Fraud all. Fraudulent use of credit card. Report info taken.
11:33 a.m. – 14100 blk. E. 106 St. N. The Parks at Coffee Creek. Theft report all other. Object stolen from vehicle. Handled.
12:09 p.m. – 500 blk. E. 2 Ave. Dollar General Store. Disturbance verbal – not domestic. Verbal disturbance at business. Handled.
1:39 p.m. – 100 blk. W. 3 Ave. Lenox Wrecker Services. Drugs found. Drugs found at business. Report info taken.
1:45 p.m. – 11600 blk. N. 126 E. Ave. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting at residence. Other agency referral.
1:48 p.m. – 12700 blk. E. 100 St. N. 98 Apartments. Theft report from vehicle. Items stolen from vehicle. Report info taken.
2:19 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Traffic reckless/drunk/roadrag. SUV swerving all over the road. Handled.
5:16 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Owasso Police Dept. Theft report from structure. Officer initiated. Report info taken.
6:03 p.m. – 11400 blk. E. 99 St. N. Welfare check all. 911 hangup. Handled.
6:44 p.m. – 1600 blk. N. Cedar St. Domestic in progress-verbal. Couple arguing at a residence. Handled.