12:02 a.m. – 11600 blk. N. 135 E. Ave. Walgreens. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
12:03 a.m. – 400 blk. N. Dogwood St. Trespass in progress all. Female refusing to leave a residence. Handled.
9:30 a.m. – 100 blk. W. 19 St. N. Welfare check all. 911 hang up. Handled.
9:45 a.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Accident hit and run property. Report info taken.
10:04 a.m. – 11400 blk. E. 105 St. N. Welfare check all. Check on child at residence. Handled.
10:27 a.m. – 8700 blk. N. Garnett Rd. IQ Car Wash. Theft report all other. Theft of items from business. Report info taken.
11:14 a.m. – 8500 blk. N. 123 E. Ave. Welfare check all. 911 hangup. Handled.
11:33 a.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Target Stores. Check on suspicious person. Check on male at business. Handled.
11:36 a.m. – 11500 blk. E. 76 St. N. QuikTrip. Check on suspicious person. Check on people panhandling at QuikTrip. Handled.
1:21 p.m. – 9600 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
1:45 p.m. – 9800 blk. E. 84 St. N. Disturbance verbal – not domestic. Civil issue female and male arguing. Handled.
2:08 p.m. – 10700 blk. E. 119 St. N. Domestic report physical. Couple fighting at residence. Handled.
2:23 p.m. – 8200 blk. N. 122 E. Ave. Welfare check all. Check female at a residence. Handled.
2:50 p.m. – 9700 blk. E. 106 St. N. Shoplifting in progress. Two black males and a black female stealing from a business. Handled.
3:17 p.m. – 7600 blk. US 169. Traffic reckless. Semi all over the road. Handled.
4:34 p.m. – 9900 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Green Hill Funeral Home. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
7:04 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
8:12 p.m. – 7600 blk. US 169. Traffic reckless. Brown Nissan driving without headlights. Unable to locate.
8:25 p.m. – 8900 blk. N. 138 E. Ave. Welfare check all. 911 hangup. Handled.
9:09 p.m. – 14500 blk. E. 86 St. N. Kum & Go. Check on suspicious vehicle. Blue Dodge pickup loitering at a business. Unable to locate.
9:43 p.m. – 12200 blk. E. 86 St. N. The Church of Owasso. Check on suspicious vehicle. Handled.
11:29 p.m. – 9300 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Holliday Inn Express. Check on suspicious vehicle. Silver Jeep running unoccupied in parking lot.