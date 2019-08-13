5:53 a.m. – 7500 blk. US 169. Accident injury. Report info taken.
9:42 a.m. – 11600 blk. E. 86 St. N. RCB Bank. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
10:19 a.m. – 10300 blk. E. 97 Ct. N. Theft report. Stolen wallet from business. Report info taken.
12:29 p.m. – 9500 blk. N. 155 E. Ave. Accident injury. Transport.
1:06 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 96 St. N. CVS. Accident no injury. Handled.
1:08 p.m. – 11900 blk. E. 96 St. N. Tate Boys. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
1:34 p.m. – 8800 blk. N. 130 E. Ave. Harass threats. Female at residence Making threats. Cancel.
2:28 p.m. – 1700 blk. N. Cedar St. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
3:28 p.m. – 500 blk. E. 2 Ave. Waffle House. Accident hit & run property. Handled.
4:48 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Theft of item from online purchase. Report info taken.
4:53 p.m. – 7600 blk. US 169. Check on suspicious vehicle. Check on vehicle involved in possible hit and run. Handled.
5:00 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Check fraud. Handled.
5:19 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Sex crime. Juvenile sexual assault. Handled.
8:36 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Harass threats. Male threatened another male at residence. Report info taken.
10:03 p.m. – 15200 blk. E. 86 St. N. Centennial Park. Check on suspicious vehicle. Red Mustang and pickup at park after hours. Handled.
10:27 p.m. – 11000 blk. E. 123 St. N. Drugs in progress. Underage drinking at party at residence. Handled.
11:11 p.m. – 400 blk. S. Dogwood St. Welfare check. Check on male at residence. Handled.