1:55 a.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart. Check on suspicious vehicle. Person in black truck driving with child not in car seat. Handled.
4:00 a.m. – 14300 blk. E. 83 Pl. N. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting in residence. Handled.
5:33 a.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. QuikTrip. Check on suspicious person. Person lighting something in the truck. Unable to locate.
10:00 a.m. – 7500 blk. N. 124 E. Ave. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
11:09 a.m. – 12100 blk. E. 86 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
11:26 a.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Walmart. Welfare check. Two juveniles female walking on roadway. Handled.
11:37 a.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Old Navy. Shoplifting in progress. Shoplifting at local business. Report info taken.
11:45 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Harass phone. Harassing threats via phone. Handled.
12:40 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Check fraud. Report info taken.
12:57 p.m. – 14300 blk. E. 83 St. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Family members arguing in residence. Handled.
1:26 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Fraudulent money transfer. Handled.
2:33 p.m. – 11500 blk. E. 76 St. N. Braum’s. Fraud. Counterfeit money. Handled.
3:07 p.m. – 11500 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. ACE Cornerstone. Trespass in progress. White male trespassing in progress. White male trespassing at local store. Report info taken.
3:58 p.m. – 9600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. QuikTrip. Accident hit & run property. Report info taken.
4:16 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Missing person. Female missing from residence. Report info taken.
4:51 p.m. – 7500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. McDonald’s. Check on suspicious person. Males walking down roadway hitting cars with their hands. Unable to locate.
5:29 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Owasso High School. Accident injury. Report info taken.
5:30 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Accident no injury. Information.
5:37 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Sex crime. Male exposed himself in parking lot. Report info taken.
5:38 p.m. – 13800 blk. E. 91 St. N. Welfare check. Teenagers driving golf car unsafely. Unable to locate.
6:13 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Assault report. Female assaulted at business. Report info taken.
9:05 p.m. – 2100 blk. N. Birch St. Theft report. Two equipment taken off property. Report info taken.
11:11 p.m. – 7800 blk. N. 75 E. Ave. Domestic in progress physical. Family members fighting at residence. Other agency referral.
11:50 p.m. – 11600 blk. N. 104 E. Ave. Disturbance verbal. Several juveniles arguing in front yard of residence. Handled.