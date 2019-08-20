12:15 a.m. – 400 blk. E. 21 Ct. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing in residence. Cancel.
6:50 a.m. – 9900 blk. N. 102 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Female trying to open door. Handled.
9:49 a.m. – 900 blk. N. Dogwood St. Welfare check. Check on female at residence. Unable to locate.
9:59 a.m. – 7500 blk. N. 124 E. Ave. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Cancel.
10:10 a.m. – 7700 blk. N. 122 E. Ave. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting at residence. Handled.
10:26 a.m. – 900 blk. N. Dogwood St. Welfare check. Check on female at residence. Handled.
11:30 a.m. – 8700 blk. N. 97 E. Ave. The Villas. Harass phone. Harassment by phone. Handled.
1:40 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 157 E. Ave. Check on suspicious vehicle. White SUV occupied male in front of residence. Handled.
1:43 p.m. – 11200 blk. N. 112 E. Ave. Missing person. Elderly female missing from residence. Handled.
2:50 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 96 St. N. Kohl’s. Shoplifting in progress. Male and female shoplifting at business. Arrest.
2:55 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Drugs found. Possible controlled substance found. Handled.
3:02 p.m. – 1600 blk. N. Cedar St. Theft report. Stolen trash can at residence. Information.
3:12 p.m. – 14000 blk. E. 116 St. N. Eggberts. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
3:36 p.m. – 9500 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call from business. Handled.
4:47 p.m. – 11500 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Atwoods. Shoplifting report. Unknown subjects shoplifted at business today. Report info taken.
4:55 p.m. – 1300 blk. N. Birch St. Fraud. Phone scam. Handled.
5:17 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 154 E. Ct. Missing person. 9-year-old female missing from residence. Cancel.
6:02 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 86 St. N. Walgreens. Check on suspicious hazard. Report of dead animal in dumpster at business. Handled.
6:21 p.m. – 200 blk. E. 8 St. Fraud. Internet fraud. Handled.
7:22 p.m. – 7500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Holiday Inn. Accident hit & run property. Report info taken.
8:47 p.m. – 15700 blk. E. 106 St. N. Accident injury. Transport.
9:12 p.m. – 11800 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Dollar General. Theft report. Items taken from vehicle at business. Other agency referral.
9:34 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 96 St. N. Candlewood Suites. Theft report. Gray Ford Escape taken from business. Report info taken.
9:50 p.m. – 7700 blk. N. 132 E. Ave. Disturbance loud noise. Heard someone in residence. Handled.
10:04 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 96 St. N. Candlewood Suites. Fraud. Counterfeit money at business. Report info taken.
10:12 p.m. – 20900 blk. E. 116 St. N. Mutual aid police. Assist Rogers County on reckless driver. Unable to locate.
11:30 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 96 St. N. CVS Pharmacy. Shoplifting in progress. Male shoplifted from business. Information.
11:58 p.m. – 10300 blk. E. 116 St. N. Funtastic Playground. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.