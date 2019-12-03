12:13 a.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. QuikTrip. Check on suspicious person. Female slumped over in car. Handled.
12:51 a.m. – 100 blk. N. S. Atlanta St. Vandal report. Car vandalized by female. Report info taken.
5:35 a.m. – 8900 blk. N. 125 E. Ave. Trespass report. Man looking into window of residence. Handled.
7:08 a.m. – 9800 blk. Hwy 169. Accident no injury. Handled.
7:24 a.m. – 9700 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Owasso Express Luandry. Welfare check. Check on male in front of business. Handled.
7:37 a.m. – 8500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. St. Henry’s. Theft report. Money stolen from local church. Report info taken.
9:29 a.m. – 8100 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Owasso 6th Grade Center. Harass threats. Juveniles threatening each other on social media. Handled.
12:09 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 69 St. N. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
12:47 p.m. – 8200 blk. N. 124 E. Ave. Mills Elementary. Check on suspicious person. Female walking around neighborhood acting suspiciously. Unable to locafte.
1:00 p.m. – 400 blk. N. Main St. Trespass report. Male trespassed at residence. Report info taken.
2:03 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. JC Penney. Shoplifting in progress. Male shoplifting at business. Handled.
2:32 p.m. – 8300 blk. N. 138 E. Ave. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Handled.
2:45 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Check fraud. Other agency referral.
3:28 p.m. – 400 blk. N. Atlanta St. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple possibly arguing in the street. Handled.
3:45 p.m. – 10700 blk. E. 86 St. N. Bethel Baptist. Check on suspicious vehicle. Vehicle abandoned in parking lot. Cancel.
4:18 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Accident hit & run property. Report info taken.
4:38 p.m. – 8500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Taco Bell. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
6:04 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in custody. People shoplifting from business. Report info taken.
6:12 p.m. – 100 blk. W. 9 St. Weapon shots fired. Shots heard in the neighborhood. Handled.
7:54 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in progress. Officer initiated. Arrest.
8:21 p.m. – 14400 blk. E. 86 St. N. Casey’s. Welfare check. Female slumped over in vehicle in parking lot. Handled.
9:21 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Welfare check. Male slumped over in vehicle. Handled.
9:24 p.m. – 14600 blk. E. 111 Ct. N. Check on suspicious vehicle. Someone took statue from front yard. Unable to locate.