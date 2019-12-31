12:26 a.m. – 10600 blk. E. 86 St. N. Kum & Go. Trespass in progress. Male refusing to leave business. Handled.
3:37 a.m. – 6700 blk. N. 128 E. Ave. Check on suspicious open door. Officer initiated. Handled.
9:50 a.m. – 400 blk. S. Dogwood St. Cedarcrest. Domestic in progress verbal. Family arguing at residence. Handled.
10:44 a.m. – 9400 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Massage Envy. Accident no injury. Handled.
12:01 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Accident no injury. Handled.
12:31 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Theft of items from vehicle. Report info taken.
1:18 p.m. – 100 blk. W 19 St. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call from residence. Handled.
1:25 p.m. – 9400 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Theft in progress. Maroon Chevy truck occupied by subject who didn’t pay for their meal at business. Handled.
2:28 p.m. – 1200 blk. N. Cedar St. Post office. Accident no injury. Handled.
2:42 p.m. – 7600 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Disturbance verbal. Males arguing over parking space at business. Handled.
2:45 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 96 St. N. Sam’s Club. Accident no injury. Handled.
4:38 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in progress. Male shoplifting at business. Arrest.
5:10 p.m. – 9600 blk. N. 109 E. Ave. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
5:11 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. T-Mobile. Shoplifting report. Male shoplifted at business. Report info taken.
5:39 p.m. – 9400 blk. N. Owasso Expy. John Koller. Fraud. Fraudulent checks. Report info taken.
5:51 p.m. – 11800 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
6:15 p.m. – 8500 blk. N. 117 E. Ave. Goodwill. Drunk public. Male in parked vehicle at business. Arrest.
6:16 p.m. – 8500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Taco Bell. Disturbance fight in progress. Report of fight at business. Handled.
6:28 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Vehicle stolen by juvenile child. Report info taken.
6:40 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Missing person. Juvenile female missing for three weeks. Handled.
9:03 p.m. – 10300 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Lanes at Coffee Creek. Disturbance verbal. Male causing verbal disturbance in business. Handled.
9:55 p.m. – 700 blk. N. Carlsbad St. Check on suspicious vehicle. Vehicle in yard of residence. Handled.
9:56 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in progress. Male shoplifting from business. Unable to locate.
10:12 p.m. – 300 blk. N. Atlanta St. Check on suspicious person. Male walking up and down street. Unable to locate.