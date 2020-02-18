12:17 a.m. – 8700 blk. N. 97 E. Ave. The Villas at Bailey Ranch. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing in residence. Unable to locate.
1:26 a.m. – 9800 blk. E. 108 Pl. N. Check on suspicious open door. Officer initiated. Handled.
7:56 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Items stolen from vehicle overnight. Report info taken.
9:36 a.m. – 300 blk. E. 5 Ave. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
9:44 a.m. – 300 blk. N. Elm St. Theft report. Theft of utilities. Report info taken.
9:59 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Use of credit card. Report info taken.
11:01 a.m. – 500 blk. E. 2 Ave. Dollar General. Shoplifting in progress. Two men stealing from business. Report info taken.
11:44 a.m. – 8200 blk. N. 127 E. Ave. Harass phone. Harassment by telephone. Handled.
12:36 p.m. – 9400 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Cracker Barrel. Accident no injury. Handled.
2:29 p.m. – 13900 blk. E. 89 Pl. N. Domestic in progress physical. Family fighting at residence. Handled.
2:52 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Hobby Lobby. Vandal report. Vandalism of property behind business. Report info taken.
6:35 p.m. – 14000 blk. E. 101 St. N. Welfare check. Check on juvenile. Handled.
6:48 p.m. – 9800 blk. E. 97 Pl. N. Theft report. Items stolen from vehicle. Report info taken.
7:51 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Best Buy. Fraud in progress. Cellphone fraud. Report info taken.
8:06 p.m. – 13800 blk. E. 93 Ct. N. Weapon shots fired. Shots head in the area. Cancel.
9:12 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Hobby Lobby. Check on suspicious vehicle. Red Dodge Dart attempting to hit security guard’s car. Handled.
10:22 p.m. – 9500 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Disturbance fight in progress. Several men fighting at business. Handled.
10:30 p.m. – 12300 blk. E. 87 St. N. Domestic in progress physical. Family members fighting inside residence. Transport.