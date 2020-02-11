12:02 a.m. – 8500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. St. Henry’s. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
12:21 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Birch St. Old Central. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
1:22 a.m. – 12200 blk. E. 96 St. N. RCB Bank. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
4:30 a.m. – 12900 blk. E. 104 St. N. Theft report. Items stolen from vehicle. Other agency referral.
5:05 a.m. – 10900 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Man in backyard. Unable to locate.
7:21 a.m. – 100 blk. W. 6 St. Domestic in progress verbal. Family arguing at residence. Handled.
7:52 a.m. – 100 blk. E. 22 St. Vandal report. Mailbox vandalized. Handled.
11:01 a.m. – 1500 blk. E. 115 St. N. Welfare check. Welfare check on 911 hang-up call. Other agency referral.
12:28 p.m. – 500 blk. E. 2 Ave. Shoplifting in progress. White male and female stealing from business. Handled.
1:25 p.m. – 10900 blk. E. 116 St. N. Dirty Dawg. Check on suspicious person. White female acting strangely by business. Handled.
2:56 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 86 St. N. Walgreens. Accident no injury. Handled.
3:10 p.m. – 9600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. QuikTrip. Check on suspicious person. Female inside business acting strangely. Handled.
3:31 p.m. – 11500 blk. E. 76 St. N. QuikTrip. Mutual aid police. Mutual aid for DHS. Unable to locate.
4:05 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 80 St. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Family members arguing at residence. Handled.
4:09 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Accident no injury. Handled.
4:41 p.m. – 8000 blk. N. 117 E. Ave. Mutual aid police. Assist DHS on call at residence. Handled.
5:08 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. TJ Maxx. Check on suspicious person. Officer initiated. Handled.
8:06 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in custody. Female shoplifted from business. Report info taken.
8:11 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 132 E. Ave. Domestic in progress physical. Family members fighting at residence. Handled.
9:08 p.m. – 100 blk. E. 22 Ct. Vandal report. Mailbox blown off at vacant residence. Handled.
9:47 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Missing person. Adult daughter ran away. Handled.
10:39 p.m. – 1200 blk. N. Birch St. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Handled.