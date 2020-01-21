7:10 a.m. – 300 blk. N. Main St. Domestic report physical. Couple fighting at residence. Arrest.
9:51 a.m. – 9800 blk. N. 136 E. Ave. Domestic in progress verbal. Family members arguing at residence. Report info taken.
10:56 a.m. – 8800 blk. N. 130 E. Ave. Domestic in progress physical. Family fighting at residence. Handled.
11:45 a.m. – 9900 blk. N. 117 E. Ave. Check on suspicious vehicle. Check on vehicle in neighborhood. Unable to locate.
1:09 p.m. – 400 blk. E. 2 Ave. Welfare check. Check on female at business. Handled.
1:13 p.m. – 13600 blk. E. 103 St. N. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
1:36 p.m. – 10600 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. White male standing at the intersection. Unable to locate.
2:12 p.m. – 8300 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Owasso Family YMCA. Disturbance fight in progress. Male hit other male after basketball game. Handled.
2:15 p.m. – 11600 blk. US 169. Juvenile child abuse. Black SUV with toddler in car seat. Unable to locate.
2:18 p.m. – 10600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Wheels and Thrills. Theft report. Gun stolen from vehicle. Report info taken.
2:38 p.m. – 12300 blk. E. 96 St. N. Dollar Tree. Check on suspicious person. Check on female with child at store. Handled.
2:41 p.m. – 122100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in custody. Report info taken.
2:48 p.m. – 12800 blk. E. 86 Pl. N. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
3:08 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. ID theft. Report info taken.
3:37 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 83 St. N. Sex crime. Juvenile male walking down the street exposing himself. Report info taken.
4:34 p.m. – 8600 blk. N. Mingo Rd. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
4:36 p.m. – 10900 blk. E. 95 St. N. Check on suspicious person. White male walking down the street with something in his hands. Handled.
5:03 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in custody. Male stealing from business. Report info taken.
5:19 p.m. – 10600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Check on suspicious person. Older male walking back and forth. Unable to locate.
5:41 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in custody. Report info taken.
7:02 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Assault report. Juvenile assaulted at business. Report info taken.
7:21 p.m. – 9500 blk. N. Memorial Dr. Check on suspicious person. Unknown male waving down traffic. Unable to locate.
8:26 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in progress. White male switched price tags on items at business. Handled.
10:38 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. Mingo Rd. Cottages at Tallgrass Point. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing at business. Handled.