12:12 a.m. – 300 blk. E. 12 St. Mr. Ponchos. Dunk pubic. Intoxicated male sitting in a vehicle outside a business. Arrest.
12:40 a.m. – 9400 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Smith House Property. Trespass in progress. Officer initiated. Handled.
12:49 a.m. – 10200 blk. N. 119 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Unknown subjects in garage at residence. Unable to locate.
1:56 a.m. – 11100 blk. E. 103 St. N. Oxford Glen. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
2:51 a.m. – 8300 blk. N. 119 E. Ave. Check on suspicious vehicle. Vehicle parked near residence. Handled.
3:06 a.m. – 1400 blk. N. Dogwood St. Weapon shots fired. Heard 5-6 shots in the area, Unable to locate.
7:35 a.m. – 800 blk. N. Birch St. Vandal report. Vandalism of car in front of residence. Report info taken.
8:30 a.m. – 12600 blk. E. 73 St. N. Welfare check. Check on female at residence. Handled.
10:26 a.m. – 12400 blk. E. 77 Pl. N. Welfare check. Check on male at residence. Cancel.
10:29 a.m. – 11600 blk. E. 84 Pl. N. Check on suspicious vehicle. Check on vehicle parked in front of residence. Unable to locate.
10:40 a.m. – 100 blk. E. 21 St. Vandal report. Vandalism of truck in front of residence. Report info taken.
10:56 a.m. – 8100 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Owasso 6th Grade Center. Weapon armed subject. Student accidentally brought knife to school. Handled.
12:04 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Target. Check on suspicious vehicle. Look for stolen vehicle. Unable to locate.
1:46 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in custody. Report info taken.
1:47 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Fake money at business. Report info taken.
2:09 p.m. – 8600 blk. N. 141 E. Ave. Silver Creek Village. Vandal report. Beer cans on the ground. Handled.
2:17 p.m. – 400 blk. N. 305 E. Ave. Accident injury. Cancel.
2:43 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 69 St. N. Keys Landing. Check on suspicious person. Couple looking in windows. Unable to locate.
3:10 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 96 St. N. Kohl’s. Juvenile child abuse. Children left in car. Handled.
3:22 p.m. – 11300 blk. N. 106 E. Ave. Welfare check. Adult and child yelling at residence. Handled.
3:43 p.m. – 11500 blk. N. 137 E. Ave. QuikTrip. Accident injury. Report info taken.
3:53 p.m. – 7700 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Domestic in progress verbal. Family members arguing over a dog. Handled.
4:12 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Domestic report. Female messaging male with a protective order. Report info taken.
5:43 p.m. – 300 blk. N. Carlsbad St. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Handled.
6:07 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in custody. Male steaking from business. Report info taken.
6:48 p.m. – 9600 blk. US 169. Accident no injury. Arrest.
6:56 p.m. – 11600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Accident injury. Report info taken.
6:59 p.m. – 13900 blk. E. 83 St. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing inside residence. Handled.
7:17 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in custody. White female stealing from business. Report info taken.
10:31 p.m. – 11400 blk. E. 81 St. N. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
11:45 p.m. – 10300 blk. E. 116 St. N. Funtastic Playground. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.