1:46 a.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. IHOP. Weapon armed subject. Male with knife at business. Handled.
2:36 a.m. – 15200 blk. E. 86 St. N. Centennial Park. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated.
2:58 a.m. – 14300 blk. E. 102 Ct. N. Theft in progress all other. Unknown suspect stolen items from residence. Report info taken.
8:44 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Owasso Police Dept. Theft report from structure. Theft of items from residence. Handled.
11:26 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Owasso Police Dept. Theft report from vehicle. Officer initiated. Report info taken.
11:39 a.m. – 8700 blk. N. Mingo Rd. Breaking and entering-in progress. Two people trying to get into an apartment. Handled.
1:50 p.m. – 400 blk. S. Dogwood St. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting at residence. Handled.
2:14 p.m. – 200 blk. W. 4 St. Check on suspicious person. Male with a gun. Unable to locate.
4:21 p.m. – 13800 blk. E. 106 St. N. First United Methodist Church. Check on suspicious vehicle. White truck dumping trash. Unable to trash.
4:33 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Owasso Police Dept. Found property all. Found ID on side of roadway. Handled.
4:41 p.m. – 10900 blk. N. 118 E. Ave. Welfare check all. Check on female at residence. Handled.
4:58 p.m. – 8200 blk. N. 120 E. Ave. Theft report from vehicle. Items stolen from vehicle at residence. Handled.
5:33 p.m. – 8000 blk. N. 119 E. Ave. Accident injury. Report info taken.
5:34 p.m. – 8000 blk. N. 119 E. Ave. Accident injury. No haul.
5:42 p.m. – 9600 blk. US 169. Traffic reckless/drunk/roadrage. Bread truck swerving on roadway. Unable to locate.
6:38 p.m. – 11600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. German Corner. Check on suspicious vehicle. Silver Chevy Equinox alleged to have tried to run over juveniles. Unable to locate.
7:01 p.m. – 10200 blk. E. 96 St. N. Bailey Elementary. Check on suspicious vehicle. Male and juvenile riding on dirt bikes in the area. Unable to locate.
7:21 p.m. – 7500 blk. US 169. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
7:52 p.m. – 8600 blk. US 169. Traffic reckless/drunk/road rage. Chevy pickup and Chevy Impala road raging. Report info taken.
7:56 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 86 St. N. Papa John’s. Theft report from vehicles. SUV broken into at a business. Handled.
8:07 p.m. – 10200 blk. E. 96 St. N. Larkin Elementary. Check on suspicious person. Three males fishing the pond. Handled.
9:56 p.m. – 100 blk. E. 7 St. Breaking and entering-in progress. Male trying to get into residence. Handled.
11:44 p.m. – 8100 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Owasso 6th Grade Center. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.