2:35 a.m. – 500 blk. N. Carlsbad St. Check on suspicious person. Male and female getting into truck. Handled.
2:43 a.m. – 7500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Owasso Inn and Suites. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting in business parking lot. Unable to locate.
3:12 a.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in progress. Female shoplifting. Unable to locate.
3:57 a.m. – 9600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Check on suspicious person. Female yelling at business. Handled.
7:36 a.m. – 12300 blk. E. 96 St. N. Welfare check. Check on female walking down the street. Handled.
8:16 a.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Recover stolen property. Recovery of stolen vehicle in business parking lot. Report info taken.
8:20 a.m. – 9700 blk. US 169. Welfare check. Female standing on the side of the highway. Handled.
9:09 a.m. – 11200 blk. E. 114 St. N. Theft in progress. Water theft at residence. Report info taken.
9:10 a.m. – 300 blk. W 2 Ave. Bison Records Dispensary. Vandal report. Business vandalizes. Report info taken.
9:28 a.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Eyemart Express. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
12:13 p.m. – 8500 N. Owasso Expy. Classic Chevrolet. Theft report. Vehicles stolen from business. Report info taken.
12:18 p.m. – 133000 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Vines Mini Storage. Accident no injury. Handled.
12:42 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main. St. Fraud. Credit card fraud. Report info taken.
12:51 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 80 St. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Cancel.
1:53 p.m. – 9200 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Southern Agriculture. Vandal report. Black Nissan keyed at business. Report info taken.
3:15 p.m. – 9500 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Christian Brothers Automotive. Vandal report. Vehicle vandalized at business. Handled.
3:15 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 70 St. N. Domestic in progress physical. Family members fighting at residence. Handled.
3:47 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Items stolen from subject. Report info taken.
4:17 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 80 Ct. N. Harass stalking. Female stalking male. Handled.
4:21 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. Mingo Rd. Cottages at Tallgrass Point. Accident hit & run property. Handled.
4:23 p.m. – 1600 blk. N. Elm St. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Handled.
5:20 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Harass threats. Female receiving threats from neighbor. Handled.
5:26 p.m. – 7500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. McDonald’s. Weapon armed subject. Driver of gray sedan brandished gun while road-raging. Unable to locate.
5:55 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Drugs found. Drugs found at business. Handled.
6:04 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Domestic report physical. Couple fought at residence. Report info taken.
6:48 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 96 St. N. Kohl’s. Shoplifting in progress. Male shoplifting from business. Report info taken.
6:48 p.m. – 12300 blk. E. 96 St. N. Shoe Carnival. Shoplifting in progress. Male shoplifting at business. Report info taken.
7:51 p.m. – 11200 blk. N. 146 E. Ave. Juvenile child abuse. Young juvenile at park without supervision. Handled.
8:47 p.m. – 8900 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Academy. Shoplifting in progress. Two females stolen items from business. Arrest.
8:55 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Cherry Berry. Theft in progress. Customer refusing to pay for item at business. Handled.
8:59 p.m. – 8900 blk. N. 151 E. Ave. Welfare check. Screaming heard from inside residence. Handled.
9:44 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 96 St. N. Kohl’s. Shoplifting in custody. Female shoplifting from business. Report info taken.
9:57 p.m. – 8200 blk. N. 118 E. Ave. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing outside residence. Arrest.
10:48 p.m. – 11600 blk. US 169. QuikTrip. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
10:52 p.m. – 13700 blk. E. 116 St. N. Accident injury. Information.