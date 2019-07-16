12:16 a.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in custody. Female shoplifting. Arrest.
12:39 a.m. – 14100 blk. E. 106 St. N. The Parks at Coffee Creek. Check on suspicious person. Male looking into windows. Unable to locate.
2:57 a.m. – 6800 blk. N. 120 E. Ave. Theft report. Several items taken from residence. Report info taken.
3:20 a.m. – 500 blk. E. 2 Ave. Waffle House. Disturbance verbal. Male yelling in business. Arrest.
6:32 a.m. – 14100 blk. E. 87 St. N. Vandal report. Unknown person drove over mailbox. Web report referral.
6:34 a.m. – 9900 blk. N. 119 E. Ave. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing in residence. Unable to locate.
6:41 a.m. – 12300 blk. E. 83 St. N. Juvenile child abuse. Child walking down roadway. Handled.
8:04 a.m. – 14100 blk. E. 87 St. N. Vandal report. Vandalism of yard. Handled.
9:26 a.m. – 11200 blk. E. 114 St. N. Theft in progress. Theft of water from residence. Report info taken.
9:52 a.m. – 9600 blk. E. 86 St. N. Casey’s. Accident no injury. Handled.
10:13 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Wallet stolen from hospital. Handled.
12:36 p.m. – 9600 blk. US 169. Report info taken.
4:03 p.m. – 8500 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Dr. Mark Argo. Check on suspicious person. Male acting strange at business. Handled.
5:25 p.m. – 1700 blk. N. Cedar St. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call at residence. Handled.
6:08 p.m. – 13600 blk. US 169. Traffic reckless. Black SUV driving the wrong way on the highway. Unable to locate.
7:07 p.m. – 11300 blk. E. 110 St. N. Maple Glen. Disturbance verbal. Handled.
7:24 p.m. – 11200 blk. E. 121 Ct. N. Check on suspicious person. Male in red shirt jumping fences in neighborhood. Unable to locate.
7:29 p.m. – 7600 blk. US 169. Check on suspicious person. Male lying on side of road. Cancel.
8:07 p.m. – 4300 blk. US 169. Check on suspicious person. Male in median of highway. Other agency referral.
8:10 p.m. – 7900 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Autozone. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
8:18 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. Mingo Rd. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting at residence. Handled.
8:19 p.m. – 9400 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Home Depot. Disturbance verbal. Male threatening employees at business. Handled.
8:27 p.m. – 11200 blk. E. 121 Ct. N. Check on suspicious person. Male running from police. Information.
8:29 p.m. – 12100 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Mutual aid police. Assist County with arrest. Handled.
9:27 p.m. – 122100 blk. E. 88 Pl. N. Harass phone. Juvenile harassed on social media. Handled.
10:51 p.m. – 9200 blk. N. 103 E. Ave. Missing person. Report of elderly female missing from residence but since found. Transport.