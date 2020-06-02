1:39 a.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. QuikTrip. Check on suspicious vehicle. White car at gas pump. Handled.
9:44 a.m. – 14900 blk. E. 108 St. N. Domestic in progress physical. Family fighting at residence. Handled.
10:46 a.m. – 500 blk. E. 2 Ave. Owasso Transportation Warehouse. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
11:33 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Owasso Police Dept. Fraud all. Identity fraud. Report info taken.
11:54 a.m. – 1600 blk. N. Cedar St. Domestic in progress physical. Family members fighting at a residence. Report info taken.
4:07 p.m. – 10900 blk. E. 116 St. N. Dirty Dawg Carwash and Mini Storage. Trespass report all. People trespassing at business. Handled.
4:15 p.m. – 11100 blk. N. 145 E. Pl. Lake Valley. Domestic in progress physical. Family members fighting at residence. Handled.
5:11 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Owasso Police Dept. Theft report all other. Theft of phone from residence. Report info taken.
5:32 p.m. – 9600 blk. N. 108 E. Ave. Disturbance verbal – not domestic. People arguing outside of residence. Handled.
6:37 p.m. – 8200 blk. N. 126 E. Ave. Domestic in progress physical. Family members arguing at a residence. Handled.
6:40 p.m. – 11400 blk. N. 109 E. Ave. Fraud all. Bank account fraud. Report info taken.
7:12 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 86 St. N. Mi Rancho. Domestic report-violate PO. Male violating protective order. Report info taken.
8:40 p.m. – 8200 blk. N. 116 E. Ave. Disturbance verbal – not domestic. People arguing in front of business. Handled.
9:25 p.m. – 1500 blk. N. Cedar St. Domestic in progress-verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Handled.
10:26 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Owasso High School. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
10:31 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. 97 E. Ave. The Villas at Bailey Ranch. Check on suspicious person. Person hiding behind bush. Unable to locate.
10:31 p.m. – 11500 blk. E. 83 St. N. Disturbance verbal – not domestic. Male yelling outside of business. Handled.
10:33 p.m. – 11500 blk. E. 83 St. N. Big Buds Natural Releaf. Vandal in progress all. Male hitting the walls of a business. Information.
11:45 p.m. – 13800 blk. E. 83 St. N. Missing person all except runaway. Female missing from a residence. Information.