1:12 a.m. – 10300 blk. E. 116 St. N. Owasso Sports Complex. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
1:33 a.m. – 11400 blk. E. 96 St. N. Braum’s. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
2:42 a.m. – 4600 blk. US 169. Traffic pursuit. Officer pursued black Tahoe after running a red light. Report info taken.
4:08 a.m. – 9600 blk. N. 113 E. Ave. Traffic reckless/drunk/roadrage. Dark Jeep threw gas can at motorcycle. Information.
5:41 a.m. – 1400 blk. N. Birch St. Vandal report all. Vehicle vandalized at a residence. Handled.
6:30 a.m. – 11100 blk. N. 143 E. Ave. Welfare check all. Check on male at residence. Unable to locate.
6:33 a.m. – 13400 blk. E. 105 St. N. Theft in progress-from vehicle. White male attempting to break into a vehicle at a residence. Other agency referral.
7:33 a.m. – 12600 blk. E. 80 Pl. N. Theft report from vehicle. Hand gun missing from a vehicle. Report info taken.
10:54 a.m. – 14100 blk. E. 106 St. N. The Parks at Coffee Creek. Welfare check all. Check on female at residence. Handled.
10:57 a.m. – 12600 blk. US 169. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
11:11 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud all. Unemployment fraud. Handled.
12:27 p.m. – 12700 blk. E. Azalea Ln. Welfare check all. 911 hang up. Handled.
12:40 p.m. – 10600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Check on suspicious vehicle. Truck on fire. Handled.
1:34 p.m. – 14700 blk. E. 88 Pl. N. The Villas at Preston Lakes. Domestic in progress-verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Handled.
2:31 p.m. – 7600 blk. N. 144 E. Ave. Theft report auto theft. Vehicle missing from residence. Report info taken.
2:32 p.m. – 11400 blk. E. 81 St. N. Welfare check all. 911 hang up.
3:17 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud all. Fake money at business. Handled.
4:29 p.m. – 8100 blk. N. 116 E. Ave. Speedy’s Towing and Recovery. Theft report auto theft. Stolen vehicle at a business. Handled.
5:13 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 96 St. N. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
7:06 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Moore Funeral Home. Check on suspicious vehicle. Red SUV parked at business. Handled.
7:37 p.m. – 12500 blk. E. 86 St. N. The Misty Brew Coffee. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
11:26 p.m. – 10300 blk. E. 116 St. N. Owasso Sports Complex. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.