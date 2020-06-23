5:42 a.m. – 7800 blk. E. 76 St. N. Barnes Elementary. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
6:20 a.m. – 8600 blk. N. Main St. Check on suspicious person. Female walking in roadway. Unable to locate.
7:20 a.m. – 9600 blk. HWY 75. Accident injury. Handled.
8:32 a.m. – 11100 blk. E. 98 St. N. Domestic in progress-verbal. Family arguing in residence. Handled.
9:11 a.m. – 11600 blk. E. 86 St. N. RCB Bank. Drunk public drinking/intox. Male drinking in public parking lot. Handled.
12:59 p.m. – 13900 blk. E. 83 St. N. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting at a residence. Handled.
2:41 p.m. – 11200 blk. N. Garnett Rd. New Life Assembly of God. Accident injury. Report info taken.
2:43 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Accident hit and run property. Handled.
3:42 p.m. – 800 blk. N. Elm St. Welfare check all. Check on male acting weird. Handled by phone.
5:20 p.m. – 11700 blk. E. 96 St. N. TTCU Credit Union. Accident injury. Handled.
5:56 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Owasso Police Dept. Found property all. Found iPhone on roadway. Handled.
5:58 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. 97 E. Ave. Disturbance verbal-not domestic. Male spit on child. Report info taken.
6:37 p.m. – 13700 blk. E. 84 St. N. Theft report-attempt only. Damage to residence from attempted break in. Handled.
7:02 p.m. – 12300 blk. E. 96 St. N. Shoe Carnival. Shoplifting in progress. White male and female stealing from business. Arrest.
7:11 p.m. – 11100 blk. N. 133 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. White male soliciting without permit. Unable to locate.
7:37 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. 97 E. Ave. Fraud all. Female sent checks and asked to purchase Walmart gift card. Handled.
8:13 p.m. – 11300 blk. N. 106 E. Ave. Traffic reckless/drunk/roadrage. Red Chevy truck speeding and running stop sign. Handled.
10:27 p.m. – 11200 blk. E. 98 St. N. Fraud all. Unemployment fraud. Handled.
10:47 p.m. – 1500 blk. N. Ash St. Ator Elementary. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
11:04 p.m. – 8800 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Home 2 Suites. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Arrest.
11:19 p.m. – 7500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. McDonald’s. Trespass in progress all. Several cars parked at business after being asked to leave. Handled.
11:21 p.m. – 11500 blk. E. 76 St. N. QuikTrip. Drunk public drinking/intox. Intoxicated white male walking. Unable to locate.