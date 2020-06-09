12:13 a.m. – 8300 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Rayola Park. Check on suspicious person. Officer initiated. Handled.
12:31 a.m. – 13900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Owasso 8th Grade Center. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
5:25 a.m. – 1400 blk. N. Birch St. Vandal report. Pickup vandalized at residence. Handled.
7:49 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Found property. Found gun on roadway. Report info taken.
8:17 a.m. – 11000 blk. E. 121 St. N. Theft report. Package missing from porch. Report info taken.
9:49 a.m. – 7000 blk. N. 123 E. Ave. Theft report. Gun stolen from vehicle. Report info taken.
10:04 a.m. – 9000 blk. N. 123 E. Ave. Domestic in progress verbal. Family members arguing at residence. Handled.
10:17 a.m. – 12700 blk. E. 100 St. N. 98 Apartments. Welfare check. Female not answering phone for days. Handled.
2:00 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Theft of package from residence. Report info taken.
3:02 p.m. – 300 blk. E. 18 St. N. Fraud. Credit card fraud. Report info taken.
3:10 p.m. – 400 blk. E. 2 Ave. Tower Loans. Check on suspicious person. White male acting weird. Unable to locate.
6:08 p.m. – 10700 blk. E. 119 Ct. N. Check on suspicious person. Door-to-door salesman. Handled.
6:43 p.m. – 9400 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Cracker Barrel. Welfare check. Child left in a running vehicle. Cancel.
8:37 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 76 St. N. Sure Stay Plus. Theft report. Truck stolen from business. Report info taken.
9:51 p.m. – 14700 blk. E. 88 Pl. N. The Villas at Preston Lakes. Harass stalking. Someone sending packages. Handled.
10:21 p.m. – 12200 blk. E. 79 St. N. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
10:35 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Theft report. Someone attempted to take vehicle earlier in the day. Report info taken.
11:41 p.m. – 11500 blk. E. 76 St. N. QuikTrip. Sex crime. Female assaulted by male at residence. Report info taken.