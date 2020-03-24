1:15 a.m. – 8000 blk. N. 144 E. Ave. Check on suspicious open door. Officer initiated. Handled.
10:15 a.m. – 12200 blk. N. 131 E. Ave. Welfare check. Check female at residence. Handled.
12:12 p.m. – 8400 blk. N. 116 E. Ave. Theft report. Mail theft at residence. Report info taken.
12:57 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 100 St. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing at business. Handled.
1:16 p.m. – 14900 blk. E. 90 Pl. N. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting at residence. Report info taken.
2:06 p.m. – 11100 blk. E. 101 St. N. Theft report. Theft of medication from business. Report info taken.
3:16 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Code enforcement. Information.
3:29 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 86 St. N. Church’s Chicken. Theft report. Cellphone stolen from business. Handled.
4:21 p.m. – 1000 blk. E. 131 St. N. Domestic in progress physical. Family members fighting at residence. Other agency referral.
4:26 p.m. – 10900 blk. N. 117 E. Pl. Fraud. Identity theft. Report info taken.
4:53 p.m. – 14100 blk. E. 86 St. N. Friendship Baptist Church. Check on suspicious vehicle. Blue Honda with female inside sitting in business parking lot. Handled.
5:02 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 83 St. N. Theft report. Gun stolen from vehicle at residence. Report info taken.
5:26 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in progress. Several people stealing from business. Handled.
6:07 p.m. – 12200 blk. E. 96 St. N. Hibbett Sports. Robbery in progress. People pulling gun in parking lot. Report info taken.
7:41 p.m. – 900 blk. N. Cedar St. Check on suspicious person. Female knocking on door of residence. Handled.
8:30 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 96 St. N. Sam’s Club. Check on suspicious vehicle. Black Honda suspected to be associated with robbery. Unable to locate.
8:29 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in progress. White male stealing from business. Arrest.
9:18 p.m. – 9300 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Towne Place Suites. Trespass in progress. Customers refusing to leave business after being told to leave. Handled.
9:19 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Domestic in progress. Ex violating protective order. Handled.
9:40 p.m. – 9100 blk. N. 153 E. Ct. Harass threats. Female threatened juvenile male. Handled.
9:59 p.m. – 14500 blk. E. 114 St. N. Harass threats. Male made threats to female at residence. Report info taken.