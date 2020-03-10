3:34 a.m. – 7900 blk. N. 120 E. Ave. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
5:28 a.m. – 11500 blk. N. 137 E. Ave. QuikTrip. Mutual aid police. Mutual aid for Collinsville PD. Unable to locate.
7:29 a.m. – 14100 blk. E. 83 St. N. Check on suspicious person. Subjects standing in the rain. Unable to locate.
10:51 a.m. – 8200 blk. N. 124 E. Ave. Mills Elementary. Juvenile child abuse. Officer initiated. Report info taken.
11:14 a.m. – 10700 blk. E. 98 St. N. Cod enforcement. Handled.
12:06 p.m. – 7600 blk. US 169. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
1:39 p.m. – 1300 blk. N. Birch St. Welfare check. Check adult female at residence. Handled.
2:38 p.m. – 12700 blk. E. 86 St. N. Lend Nation. Fraud. Adult male tried to case bad check. Handled.
3:00 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 96 St. N. Accident no injury. Handled.
3:30 p.m. – 10200 blk. N. 140 E. Ct. Domestic in progress verbal. Family members arguing at residence. Handled.
3:36 p.m. – 11300 blk. N. 112 E. Ave. Mutual aid police. Assisting DHS with welfare check. Handled.
3:52 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Recover stolen property. Recover stolen items. Handled.
3:59 p.m. – 11100 blk. E. 98 St. N. Fraud. ID theft. Report info taken.
5:32 p.m. – 1600 blk. N. Cedar St. Mutual aid police. Assist Tulsa County. Unable to locate.
5:35 p.m. – 8600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Accident no injury. Handled.
5:46 p.m. – 11800 blk. E. 82 Pl. N. Civil standby-exigent circumstances. Handled.
6:14 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 96 St. N. Sam’s Club. Shoplifting report. Unknown subject shoplifted from business. Report info taken.
6:16 p.m. – 9400 blk. N. 95 E. Pl. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
8:27 p.m. – 8300 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Owasso Family YMCA. Theft in progress. Several males stealing from business. Handled.
9:29 p.m. – 1200 blk. E. 96 St. N. Lowe’s. Check on suspicious vehicle. Red car and grey SUV littering in business parking lot. Unable to locate.
11:31 p.m. – 10300 blk. E. 116 St. N. Owasso Sports Complex. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
11:38 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 96 St. N. Whataburger. Disturbance fight in progress. Several people about to fight at business. Handled.