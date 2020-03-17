1:40 a.m. – 12400 blk. E. 89 St. N. Mutual aid police. Mutual aid for Catoosa PD. Handled.
2:36 a.m. – 7500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. McDonald’s. Check on suspicious person. Male urinating at business. Unable to locate.
9:40 a.m. – 12300 blk. N. 107 E. pl. Welfare check. Check female at residence. Handled.
9:59 a.m. – 8800 blk. E. 98 St. N. Mutual aid police. Assist TCSO in locating a child playing in road. Cancel.
10:06 a.m. – 12400 blk. E. 96 St. N. Kohl’s. Shoplifting in progress. Female stealing from business. Report info taken.
10:31 a.m. – 7800 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
12:07 p.m. – 8500 blk. N. 128 E. Ave. Check on suspicious vehicle. Truck left behind at business. Handled.
1:23 p.m. – 1300 blk. N. Ash Pl. Welfare check. Check on male who has not been heard from in three days. Unable to locate.
1:25 p.m. – 7500 blk. N. 122 E. Ave. Theft report. Items stolen from vehicle. Report info taken.
1:34 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 88 Pl. N. Welfare check. Welfare check on 911 hang-up call. Handled.
2:47 p.m. – 9300 blk. N. 95 E. Pl. Disturbance fight in progress. Two men not agreeing at residence. Handled.
2:49 p.m. – 12700 blk. E. 86 St. N. Standridge Clinic. Welfare check. Welfare check on 911 hang-up call. Handled.
3:07 p.m. – 100 blk. W. 6 St. Welfare check. Check male juvenile home alone. Handled.
3:22 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 96 St. N. Sam’s Club. Shoplifting report. Shoplifting report from business. Report info taken.
3:45 p.m. – 12200 blk. E. 93 St. N. 10 Gym. Vandal report. Illegal trash dumping. Report info taken.
4:09 p.m. – 14100 blk. E. 106 St. N. Parks at Coffee Creek. Check on suspicious open door. Open door at residence. Handled.,
4:12 p.m. – 1300 blk. N. Ash Pl. Brookwood Apartments. Welfare check. Check on male who no one has heard from in a few days. Report info taken.
4:40 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Theft of tools at business. Report info taken.
7:11 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 86 St. N. Church’s Chicken. Assault in progress. White woman tried to run over male at business. Handled.
7:19 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Ross. Check on suspicious vehicle. Blue van with Hispanic male inside loitering at business. Handled.
7:28 p.m. – 8400 bk. N. 136 E. Ave. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fought at residence. Arrest.
7:51 p.m. – 8000 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Mazzio’s. Check on suspicious vehicle. White SUV with person acting suspiciously at business. Handled.
8:28 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 96 St. N. Panda Express. Disturbance verbal. Unknown subjects arguing behind business. Cancel.
8:30 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 96 St. N. Kohl’s. Check on suspicious person. Male yelling at female near business. Unable to locate.
9:09 p.m. – 14500 blk. E. 86 St. N. Kum & Go. Fraud in progress. Male and female passing counterfeit money. Report info taken.
9:10 p.m. – 13600 blk. E. 84 St. N. Greens at Owasso. Mutual aid police. Assist TPD in locating a vehicle. Unable to locate.
9:23 p.m. – 1000 blk. N. Dogwood St. Check on suspicious vehicle. Silver Hyundai sedan parked in front of residence. Handled.
11:06 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 80 St. N. Wildwood Apartments. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting inside residence. Report info taken.