4:26 a.m. – 14000 blk. E. 96 St. N. Life.Church. Check on suspicious open door. Officer initiated. Handled.
9:38 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Domestic report. Female possibly violating protective order. Handled.
12:23 p.m. – 8100 blk. N. 116 E. Ave. Speedy’s. Theft report. Stolen vehicle at tow yard. Handled.
12:34 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. Mingo Rd. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Unable to locate.
2:17 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Walmart. Theft report. Theft of auto at business. Handled.
2:32 p.m. – 10700 blk. E. 86 St. N. Bethel Baptist Church. Check on suspicious person. Subject sleeping in fire escape of church. Handled.
2:48 p.m. – 9600 blk. N. 108 E. Ave. Domestic in progress verbal. Family members arguing at residence. Handled.
3:04 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Accident hit & run property. Handled.
3:32 p.m. – 12500 blk. E. 88 St. N. Fraud. ID theft. Handled.
3:53 p.m. – 10700 blk. E. 86 St. N. Advance Auto Parts. Shoplifting in progress. Black male stealing from business. Report info taken.
4:58 p.m. – 7600 blk. US 169. Accident no injury. Handled.
5:19 p.m. – 700 blk. N. Atlanta St. Atlanta Apartments. Welfare check. Check female at residence. Handled.
6:03 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 86 St. N. Papa John’s. Domestic in progress physical. Family fighting in front of business. Unable to locate.