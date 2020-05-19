12:04 a.m. – 13000 blk. E. 113 St. N. Accident hit and run property. Report info taken.
12:20 a.m. – 9300 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Owasso First Assembly. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Arrest.
12:26 a.m. – 10300 blk. E. 116 St. N. Owasso Sports Complex. Disturbance verbal – not domestic. Female screaming in the area. Handled.
1:53 a.m. – 1400 blk. N. Main St. Owasso 7th Grade Center. Check on suspicious person. Officer initiated. Handled.
7:06 a.m. – 200 blk. E. Broadway St. Owasso Ram Academy. Check on suspicious person. Man asleep at business. Handled.
7:30 a.m. – 11500 blk. E. 76 St. N. QuikTrip. Check on suspicious person. Male walking in roadway. Handled.
7:59 a.m. – 8500 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Vandal report all. Vandalism of car in front of a residence overnight. Report info taken.
10:17 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Birch St. Old Central. Check on suspicious person. Male sleeping on sidewalk. Handled.
10:57 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud all. Check fraud. Handled.
11:18 a.m. – 11600 blk. N. 135 E. Ave. Walgreen’s. Accident no injury. Handled.
11:52 a.m. – 12600 blk. US 169. Traffic reckless. Car driving wrong way on highway. Unable to locate.
12:07 p.m. – 11100 blk. E. 122 Ct. N. Weapon shots fired. Gunfire heard. Handled.
12:18 p.m. – 9400 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Schlotzky’s Deli. Accident no injury. Handled.
1:02 p.m. – 1600 blk. N. Cedar St. Domestic in progress-verbal. Couple arguing at a residence. Handled.
1:39 p.m. – 8200 blk. N. 117 E. Ave. Welfare check all. Check on female at residence. Handled.
1:46 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Owasso Police Dept. Theft report from vehicle. Items missing from vehicle. Report info taken.
2:10 p.m. – 7500 blk. N. 124 E. Ave. Welfare check all. 911 hang up. Handled.
2:54 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud all. Identity theft. Handled.
3:16 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. 97 E. Ave. Theft report all other. Stolen key. Handled.
3:37 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Ross. Harass threats. Patron making verbal threats to store employee. Handled.
3:52 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 154 Ct. E. Welfare check all. 911 hang up.
5:10 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Owasso Police Dept. Harass stalking. Male stalking female at residence. Handled.
5:52 p.m. – 1600 blk. N. Cedar St. Domestic in progress-verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Handled.
6:19 p.m. – 8600 blk. N. 157 E. Ave. Accident injury. Report info taken.
6:31 p.m. – 10600 blk. N. 97 E. Ave. Abbott Farms. Accident no injury. Handled.
7:20 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 77 Pl. N. Domestic in progress physical. Family members fighting. Report info taken.
7:31 p.m. – 10500 blk. N. 110 E. Ave. Bailey Medical Center. Disturbance verbal-not domestic. White female causing disturbance at business. Arrest.
7:35 p.m. – 12700 blk. E. 76 Cir. N. Domestic report physical. Family members fighting inside residence. Handled.
8:08 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 86 St. N. Walgreens. Shoplifting report. Two female stole items from store. Report info taken.
10:02 p.m. – 8900 blk. N. Garnett Rd. LaQuinta Inn. Domestic in progress-verbal. Couple arguing outside in parking lot. Handled.