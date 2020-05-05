1:45 a.m. – 11400 blk. E. 81 St. N. Gerber Collision and Glass. Welfare check. 911 hang up. Unable to locate.
4:57 a.m. – 10400 blk. N. Mingo Rd. The Cottages at Mingo Crossing. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
5:48 a.m. – 11600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Owasso 180 Gym. Disturbance loud noise. Loud music from business.
10:03 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud all. Identity theft. Report info taken.
10:26 a.m. – 7600 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Quality Inn and Suites. Recover stolen property/vehicle. Check on vehicle at business. Handled.
10:30 a.m. – 13800 blk. E. 105 St. N. Fraud all. ID theft. Handled by phone.
12:03 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Found property all. Owasso Police Dept. Found credit card. Handled.
12:56 p.m. – 6600 blk. US 169. Traffic reckless/drunk/roadrag. Possible intoxicated driver. Information.
1:05 p.m. – 8500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Classic Chevrolet. Theft report auto theft. Stolen vehicle from a business. Report info taken.
1:35 p.m. – 11300 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Peace Pipe Smoke Shop. Check on suspicious person. White male walking on the roadway. Handled.
2:23 p.m. – 11500 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Walmart Neighborhood Market. Check on suspicious person. Male acting strange at a business. Unable to locate.
3:22 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Owasso Police Dept. Fraud all. ID theft. Report info taken.
4:00 p.m. – 8200 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Welfare check all. 911 hang up. Handled.
5:39 p.m. – 400 blk. N. Carlsbad St. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting at a residence. Handled.
5:45 p.m. – 7800 blk. E. 76 St. N. Barnes Elementary. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
6:21 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Owasso Police Dept. Domestic report physical. Couple fighting at a residence. Handled.
6:46 p.m. – 10800 blk. E. 100 St. N. Weapon armed subject. Unknown male threatened residents with a gun. Report info taken.
8:09 p.m. – 8200 blk. N. 117 E. Ave. Disturbance verbal – not domestic. Verbal argument between neighbors. Handled.
9:08 p.m. – 7400 blk. E. 84 St. N. Fraud all. Unknown person committing fraud. Report info taken.
11:39 p.m. – 101. Welfare check. Juvenile calling 911 repeatedly. Handled.