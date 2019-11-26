2:26 a.m. – 8900 blk. N. 125 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Person outside residence. Unable to locate.
2:40 a.m. – 8200 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Optimal Fit. Check on suspicious person. Male in parking lot. Unable to locate.
3:356 a.m. – 11100 blk. E. 103 St. N. Oxford. Disturbance fight in progress. Patient fighting at facility. Cancel.
6:35 a.m. – 11500 blk. E. 76 St. N. QuikTrip. Welfare check. Person sitting in car. Handled.
7:22 a.m. – 11800 blk. E. 81 St. N. Vandal report. Vandalism at residence. Handled.
9:49 a.m. – 9600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
10:16 a.m. – 300 blk. S. Cedar St. Community Center. Check on suspicious vehicle. Check on location of vehicle of minor. Unable to locate.
10:38 a.m. – 9600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Accident injury. Report info taken.
11:19 a.m. – 11500 blk. N. 137 E. Ave. QuikTrip. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
11:26 a.m. – 8600 blk. N. 177 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Check on female sitting in roadway. Handled.
11:37 a.m. – 10700 blk. N.151 E. Ave. Harass phone. Repeated calls from family of ex-boyfriend. Handled.
12:41 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Freddy’s. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
12:58 p.m. – 12300 blk. N. 132 E. Ave. Morrow Elementary. Juvenile child abuse. Juvenile male being neglected at home. Handled.
1:46 p.m. – 8800 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Home 2 Suites. Theft report. Items stolen from room by guest at hotel. Handled.
2:59 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 86 St. N. Walgreens. Accident no injury. Handled.
3:12 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Owasso High School. Harass stalking. Female student being harassed by male student. Handled.
3:42 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Domestic report physical. Couple fighting at residence over past week. Report info taken.
4:19 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Check on suspicious person. Male walking up to people in business parking lot. Unable to locate.
5:10 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in progress. Male shoplifting at business. Handled.
6:33 p.m. – 7600 blk. US 169. Traffic reckless. Black vehicle swerving into other cars. Unable to locate.
7:43 p.m. – 8400 blk. N. 134 E. Ave. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Handled.
8:04 p.m. – 700 blk. N. Carlsbad St. Check on suspicious vehicle. Unknown vehicle in front yard of residence. Report info taken.
8:33 p.m. – 9400 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
9:23 p.m. – 400 blk. S. Cedar St. Weapon shots fired. Shots heard in the neighborhood. Unable to locate.
9:26 p.m. – 7400 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Jim Glover. Check on suspicious person. Male trying to get into cars at business. Handled.
9:58 p.m. – 300 blk. E. 2 Ave. Kum & Go. Check on suspicious person. Male suspect seen in area from previous crime. Unable to locate.
10:07 p.m. – 1300 blk. N. Ash Pl. Brookwood Apartments. Check on suspicious person. Male running near residence. Unable to locate.
10:14 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Check on suspicious person. Male approached woman asking for money at business. Handled.