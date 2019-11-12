3:32 a.m. – 13200 blk. E. 92 Pl. N. Check on suspicious person. Female outside residence. Handled.
6:38 a.m. – 11500 blk. E. 76 St. N. QuikTrip. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
7:09 a.m. – 12500 blk. E. 86 St. N. Check on suspicious open door. Open door at business. Handled.
7:47 a.m. – 8600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Drugs in progress. White male driving and smoking. Information.
11:43 a.m. – 10700 blk. E. 86 St. N. Bethel Baptist Church. Check on suspicious vehicle. Silver Jeep abandoned at business. Handled.
11:53 a.m. – 100 blk. S. Mai St. Fire ‘N The Hole. Welfare check. Check on female sitting in vehicle at business. Handled.
12:13 p.m. – 11500 blk. E. 76 St. N. QuikTrip. Check on suspicious person. Check on male walking with suitcase down the road. Unable to locate.
1:09 p.m. – 500 blk. E. 2 Ave. Dollar General. Shoplifting in progress. Two black females shoplifting from business. Report info taken.
1:46 p.m. – 1400 blk. E. 83 St. N. Welfare check. Check on subject in vehicle. Handled.
1:56 p.m. – 400 blk. N. Birch St. Welfare check. Check on white male in pajamas. Handled.
2:44 p.m. – 1000 blk. E. 101 St. N. Check on suspicious door. Open front door at residence. Handled.
4:33 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. 123 E. Ave. Drugs found. Drugs found in residence. Handled.
4:47 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in progress. White male shoplifting from business. Handled.
5:25 p.m. – 6600 blk. US 169. Accident no injury. Other agency referral.
6:57 p.m. – 700 blk. N. Atlanta St. Atlanta Apartments. Welfare check. Child yelling in apartment nearby. Handled.
7:10 p.m. – 9400 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting in vehicle in parking lot. Handled.
8:25 p.m. – 8900 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Academy. Fraud. Attempted purchase with counterfeit bills. Report info taken.
8:38 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in progress. Two females stole items from store. Arrest.
8:58 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 80 St. N. Trespass report. Two females refusing to leave residence. Handled.
9:36 p.m. – 11000 blk. E. 120 St. N. Domestic report. Ex-husband violating PO. Report info taken.
10:43 p.m. – 7500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. McDonald’s. Welfare check. Check on male in car at business. Arrest.