3:59 a.m. – 4800 blk. Hwy 169. Accident injury. Other agency referral.
7:34 a.m. – 9600 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Accident no injury. Handled.
7:53 a.m. – 7600 blk. US 169. Check on suspicious person. Male stumbling on highway. Handled.
7:56 a.m. – 9500 blk. N. 101 E. Ave. Theft report. Vehicle stolen from residence overnight. Report info taken.
8:01 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Drugs found. Found drugs on ground. Handled.
8:28 a.m. – 9900 blk. E. 100 Pl. N. Check on suspicious person. Male in backyard of residence. Unable to locate.
10:22 a.m. – 13600 blk. E. 103 St. N. Northeast Elementary. Vandal report. Officer initiated. Handled.
10:26 a.m. – 10000 blk. N. 123 E. Ave. Highlands. Elder abuse. Report of elder abuse by caretaker. Handled.
12:12 p.m. – 500 blk. N. Beaumont St. Domestic in progress verbal. Family members arguing at residence. Handled.
2:07 p.m. – 400 blk. N. Carlsbad St. Vandal report. Window broken at residence. Handled.
2:42 p.m. – 400 blk. N. Dogwood St. Theft in progress. Items stolen out of vehicle at residence. Handled.
4:16 p.m. – 100 blk. W 19 St. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Handled.
5:52 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 96 St. N. Kohl’s. Shoplifting in progress. Male shoplifting at business. Report info taken.
5:53 p.m. – 14100 blk. E. 106 St. N. Welfare check. Yelling and banging around in apartment. Handled.
5:59 p.m. – 9800 blk. E. 110 Pl. N. Theft report. Chevy Malibu stolen from residence. Report info taken.
6:06 p.m. – 10500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Jim Glover. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
6:13 p.m. – 100 blk. W. 19 St. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Handled.
6:31 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 86 St. N. Goldie’s. Domestic in progress verbal. Family members arguing at residence. Handled.
6:42 p.m. – 9600 blk. N. 110 E. Ave. Harass threats. Male threatened by another male in green car. Handled.
7:39 p.m. – 500 blk. N. Carlsbad St. Domestic in progress verbal. Family arguing at residence. Handled.