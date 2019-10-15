12:08 a.m. – 10900 blk. N. 117 E. Pl. Welfare check. Male at residence. Handled.
12:53 a.m. – 400 blk. N. Main St. Check on suspicious person. Male going through trashcan. Cancel.
6:36 a.m. – 10700 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Check on suspicious person. Female walking in the roadway. Handled.
6:42 a.m. – 9600 blk. US 169. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
11:31 a.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. QuikTrip. Accident no injury. Handled.
2:50 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Harass phone. Harassment report referred by TPD. Handled.
3:45 p.m. – 11400 blk. N. 96 E. Ave. Domestic in progress verbal. Family members arguing at residence. Handled.
6:34 p.m. – 11400 blk. E. 101 St. N. Theft report. Friend stole money. Report info taken.
6:53 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in custody. Two female shoplifters in custody. Report info taken.
7:27 p.m. – 7500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Accident hit & run property. Report info taken.
10:11 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Recover stolen property. Handled.
10:40 p.m. – 300 blk. E. 5 Ave. National Steak & Poultry. Trespass in progress. Male trespassing at business. Handled.
11:39 p.m. – 11500 blk. E. 83 Sat. N. Big Buds. Check on suspicious vehicle. Check on vehicle at business. Handled.