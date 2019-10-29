1:43 a.m. – 8300 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Owasso Family YMCA. Check on suspicious vehicle. Person in blue car flashing light. Handled.
7:03 a.m. – 9000 blk. US 169. Accident no injury. Handled.
8:58 a.m. – 7800 blk. E. 76 St. N. Barnes Elementary. Drugs found. Officer initiated. Report info taken.
9:49 a.m. – 11500 blk. N. 137 E. Ave. QuikTrip. Accident injury. Report info taken.
11:22 a.m. – 7600 blk. US 169. Check on suspicious person. Person wearing red hoodie standing in road hitchhiking. Handled.
12:17 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Harass phone. Threatening email. Handled.
12:19 p.m. – 1400 blk. N. Main St. Owasso 7th Grade Center. Harass threats. Juveniles harassing other juveniles. Handled.
12:48 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Walmart Neighborhood Market. Check on unoccupied van with door open in business parking lot. Handled.
12:56 p.m. – 8800 blk. N. 144 E. Ave. Theft report. Gold F-150 missing from residence. Handled.
2:45 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Sex crime. Underage nude photos on phone. Handled.
6:06 p.m. – 11400 blk. E. 96 St. N. Braum’s. Accident no injury. Information.
6:22 p.m. – 300 blk. S. Cedar St. Found property. Owasso Community Center. Found property. Gun found at business. Report info taken.
6:39 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in custody. Juvenile in custody for shoplifting at business. Cancel.
7:14 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Phone stolen while at business. Handled.
8:17 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in progress. Male and female took items without paying. Handled.
8:40 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in progress. Male and female shoplifting from business. Arrest.
9:17 p.m. – 15200 blk. E. 86 St. N. Centennial Park. Check on suspicious vehicle. SUV at park near possible damaged fence. Handled.