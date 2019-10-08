1:28 a.m. – 7100 blk. E. 76 St. N. Macy’s Distribution Center. Theft report. Vehicle stolen from business. Cancel.
8:19 a.m. – 9000 blk. US 169. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
8:32 a.m. – 14500 blk. E. 86 St. N. Hodson Elementary. Juvenile child abuse. Officer initiated. Handled.
9:55 a.m. – 8600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. First Bank of Owasso. Accident no injury. Handled.
9:56 a.m. – 9400 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Home Depot. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
1:16 p.m. – 8500 blk. N. 117 E. Ave. Goodwill. Check on suspicious person. Male walking around without pants on. Handled.
1:36 p.m. – 13100 blk. E. 84 St. N. Accident hit & run property. Handled.
2:03 p.m. – 10900 blk. E. 113 Pl. N. Recover stolen property. Stolen truck in yard. Report info taken.
2:45 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 96 St. N. Kohl’s. Shoplifting in progress. Three females shoplifting at business. Arrest.
3:04 p.m. – 8400 blk. N. 116 E. Pl. Domestic in progress verbal. Verbal disturbance between roommates. Handled.
3:45 p.m. – 8800 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Home 2 Suites. Missing person. Missing two juvenile females. Cancel.
4:08 p.m. – 8800 blk. N. 144 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Check on solicitors. Unable to locate.
4:39 p.m. – 8400 blk. N. 123 E. Ave. Shelter Insurance. Accident hit & run property. Handled.
4:51 p.m. – 10000 blk. N. 123 E. Ave. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
5:53 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 126 St. N. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
6:05 p.m. – 11900 blk. N. 107 E. Pl. Check on suspicious person. Male in neighborhood jumping fences. Unable to locate.
6:38 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call from business. Handled.
6:45 p.m. – 400 blk. S. Cedar St. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
7:02 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Shoplifting in custody. Female shoplifting from business. Arrest.
8:36 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Domestic in progress physical. Man and juvenile fighting at intersection. Handled.
8:56 p.m. – 8900 blk. N. 123 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Check on male outside residence. Handled.
9:29 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 154 E. Ct. Check on suspicious person. Male circling neighborhood on foot. Unable to locate.
11:11 p.m. – 2100 blk. N. Birch St. Welfare check. Check on mental subject at residence. Handled.