1:11 a.m. – 11600 blk. E. 83 St. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Handled.
2:29 a.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. GNC. Harass threats. Threatening note left at business. Report info taken.
3:32 a.m. – 8600 blk. N. Delaware Ave. Fire mutual aid. Handled.
9:06 a.m. – 8300 blk. N. 144 E. Ave. Greens. Welfare check. Check on female at residence. Handled.
9:56 a.m. – 7600 blk. N. 154 E. Ave. Mutual aid police. Mutual aid for Rogers County. Handled.
9:57 a.m. – 14300 blk. E. 83 St. N. Welfare check. Check on female at residence. Cancel.
10:36 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Officer initiated. Report info taken.
12:55 p.m. – 1100 blk. N. Dogwood St. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
12:56 p.m. – 10400 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Welfare check. Check on female walking near road. Handled.
1:36 p.m. – 11500 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Walmart Neighborhood Market. Welfare check. Baby left in vehicle in business parking lot. Cancel.
1:44 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Olive Garden. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
2:33 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Harass phone. Harassment online. Report info taken.
2:48 p.m. – 8500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Classic Chevrolet. Disturbance verbal. Male refusing to leave business. Handled.
2:49 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Check on suspicious person. Check males asking for signatures in business parking lot. Handled.
3:10 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Checking account fraud. Other agency referral.
3:15 p.m. – 12300 blk. E. 79 Ct. N. Check on suspicious person. Check male going door to door. Unable to locate.
4:09 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Petsmart. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
5:03 p.m. – 8200 blk. N. 116 E. Ave. Disturbance verbal. Female and children arguing in the street. Handled.
6:18 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Walmart. Check on suspicious person. Male causing a disturbance in business parking lot. Handled.
6:41 p.m. – 7700 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Metro PCS. Shoplifting in progress. Person shoplifting from business. Report info taken.
7:34 p.m. – 300 blk. N. Atlanta St. Check on suspicious person. Male in front yard of residence. Unable to locate.
7:37 p.m. – 11600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Recover stolen property. Stolen Mustang recovered. Information.
9:18 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Disturbance unknown. Woman screaming next to car in parking lot. Handled.
11:22 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. QuikTrip. Check on suspicious person. Arrest.