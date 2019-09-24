7:48 a.m. – 7500 blk. US 169. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
9:44 a.m. – 12300 blk. N. 132 E. Ave. Morrow Elementary School. Check on suspicious vehicle. Car circling a school. Unable to locate.
10:09 a.m. – 12300 blk. N 131 E Ave. Welfare check. Check on female at residence. Unable to locate.
11:32 a.m. – 300 blk. N. Atlanta St. Accident hit and run property. Handled.
12:48 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Fraud report. Report info taken.
12:58 p.m. – 13600 blk. E. 103 St. N. Northeast Elementary. Weapon shots fired. Gun being shot near a school. Handled.
1:08 p.m. – 12200 blk. E. 80 St. N. Traffic reckless. Blue Dodge driving recklessly. Unable to locate.
2:11 p.m. – 7900 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Autozone. Check on suspicious person. Check on person at a business. Handled.
2:29 p.m. – 11500 blk. E. 76 St. N. Arvest Bank. Welfare check. Check on elderly female at business. Unable to locate.
2:40 p.m. – 11400 blk. N. 94 E. Ave. Domestic report verbal. Family members arguing at a residence. Handled.
2:42 p.m. – 11400 blk. N. 94 E. Ave. Welfare check. Check on a juvenile male at a residence. Handled.
4:01 p.m. – 12600 blk. E. 73 St. N. Evergreen Care Center. Elder abuse. Report of Elder abuse at a nursing home. Handled.
4:12 p.m. – 300 blk. N. Carlsbad St. Welfare check. Check on a female at a residence. Handled.
4:14 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Check fraud. Report info taken.
4:15 p.m. – 8300 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Owasso YMCA. Welfare check. Check for juvenile male at a business. Handled.
4:27 p.m. – 13600 blk. E. 84 St. N. Green. Weapon shots fired. Check for shots heard in the area of a residence. Unable to locate.
4:33 p.m. – 7600 blk. US 169. Check on suspicious person. Check male crossing highway on foot. Handled.
6:50 p.m. – 500 blk. E. 2 Ave. Dollar. Shoplifting in progress. Female took items without paying. Report info taken.
7:31 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Accident no injury. Handled.