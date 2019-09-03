3:03 a.m. – 14300 blk. E. 87 St. N. Weapon shots fired. Shots heard in the area. Unable to locate.
5:55 a.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Welfare check. Check on 911 hang-up call. Handled.
11:52 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Shoplifting report. Shoplifting from local business. Report info taken.
1:00 p.m. – 7800 blk. N. 174 E. Ave. Domestic in progress verbal. Family members arguing in residence. Other agency referral.
4:29 p.m. – 6600 blk. E. 86 St. N. Accident no injury. Handled.
4:59 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. Mingo Rd. Juvenile child abuse. Child found along at apartment complex. Handled.
6:40 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Sex crime. Gray truck occupied by people allegedly having sex in business parking lot. Unable to locate.
7:40 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Items taken from residence. Report info taken.
7:42 a.m. – 11800 blk. E. 80 Pl. N. Drugs found. Syringe found in road. Handled.
8:00 p.m. – 8200 blk. N. 116 E. Ave. Harass threats. Female threatened by adult neighbor. Handled.
8:13 p.m. – 14700 bl. E. 88 Pl. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple yelling at apartment. Handled.
10:38 p.m. – 13100 blk. E. 84 St. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Family arguing at residence. Handled.
11:07 p.m. – 10300 blk. E. 116 St. N. Funtastic Playground. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.