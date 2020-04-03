3:48 a.m. – 11700 blk. N. 154 E. Ave. Robbery in progress all. Male held at knife point. Other agency referral.
6:12 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Atlanta St. Owasso Library. Check on suspicious person. Two males holding boxes on street corner. Handled.
9:52 a.m. – 12000 blk. E. 96 St. N. Lowe’s. Theft report all other. Items stolen from an individual. Report info taken.
12:57 p.m. – 7600 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Quality Inn. Body found. Adult male body found in room. Report info taken.
5:38 p.m. – 500 blk. E. 2 Ave. Dollar General Store. Shoplifting in progress. Male took items from store. Arrest.
5:53 p.m. – 14200 blk. E. 84 Pl. N. Domestic report physical. Couple fought at residence. Report info taken.
8:57 p.m. – 8400 blk. N. 144 E. Ave. Theft report. Amazon package lost. Handled.
10:07 p.m. – 9500 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. PJ’s Pub and Grill. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
11:36 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 83 St. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Family members arguing inside residence. Handled.