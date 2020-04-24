11:23 a.m. – 10300 blk. E. 116 St. N. Funtastic Island. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Report info taken.
1:08 p.m. – 11400 blk. E. 96 St. N. Braum’s. Traffic reckless/drunk/roadrag. Blue Honda unable to maintain lane. Handled.
2:42 p.m. – 14000 blk. E. 87 Pl. N. Check on suspicious vehicle. White truck following delivery driver. Handled.
4:23 p.m. – 9300 blk. N. Garnett Rd. IBC Bank. Accident hit and run property. Handled.
4:55 p.m. – 14200 blk. E. 84 Pl. N. Disturbance loud noise. Noise complaint at a residence. Handled.
7:40 p.m. – 13900 blk. E. 90 St. N. Domestic report verbal. Couple fighting inside residence. Report info taken.
8:04 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 96 St. N. CVS. Juvenile child abuse/neglect. Juveniles left in car. Handled.
9:30 p.m. – 10300 blk. E. 116 St. N. Owasso Sports Complex. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
9:43 p.m. – 13700 blk. E. 106 St. N. Kum & Go. Traffic reckless/drunk/roadrag. Car driving without tire. Handled.
10:15 p.m. – 11700 blk. E. 119 St. N. Trespass report all. Male trespassing at residence. Handled.