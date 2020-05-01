2:45 a.m. – 13700 blk. E. 116 St. N. Check on suspicious vehicle. Vehicle parked in roadway. Arrest.
7:25 a.m. – 14700 blk. E. 88 Pl. N. The Villas at Preston Lakes. Disturbance loud noise. Loud music coming from an apartment. Handled.
7:29 a.m. – 11600 blk. E. 86 St. N. RCB Bank. Check on suspicious vehicle. Silver GMC pickup parked in business parking lot. Handled.
7:34 a.m. – 12700 blk. E. 100 St. N. 98 Apartments. Theft report. Theft report from vehicle. Handled by phone.
8:24 a.m. – 12700 blk. E. 89 St. N. Theft report. Vehicle broken into at a residence. Report info taken.
9:10 a.m. – 8800 blk. N. 128 E. Ave. Theft report. Vehicle broken into at a residence. Handled by phone.
9:27 a.m. – 12500 blk. E. 88 St. N. Theft report. Honda Accord stolen from a residence. Report info taken.
10:05 a.m. – 13400 blk. E. 76 St. N. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
10:11 a.m. – 7400 blk. E. 82 Pl. N. Fraud all. Identity theft. Report info taken.
11:21 a.m. – 600 blk. N. Beaumont St. Domestic in progress-verbal. Argument between family members at a residence. Report info taken.
11:22 a.m. – 10700 blk. N. 147 E. Ave. Check on suspicious vehicle. Dark gray Chevy Silverado abandoned in front of residence. Handled.
11:55 a.m. – 10000 blk. N. 88 E. Ave. Fraud all. Information used to file unemployment. Other agency referral.
1:33 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Disturbance verbal – not domestic. People arguing over parking space. Information.
1:38 p.m. – 10600 blk. E. 96 Pl. N. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting at residence. Handled.
2:35 p.m. – 8200 blk. N. 117 E. Ave. Harass threats. Neighbor threatened to kill dog. Handled by phone.
3:01 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 86 St. N. Walgreen’s. Disturbance verbal – not domestic. People arguing in parking lot of business. Handled.
3:55 p.m. – 11800 blk. E. 82 St. N. Fraud. Bank account compromised. Report info taken.
4:32 p.m. – 7300 blk. N. 177 E. Ave. Stone Canyon Elementary. Check on suspicious vehicle. White van in parking lot. Handled.
4:55 p.m. – 11300 blk. E. 126 St. N. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
5:00 p.m. – 12700 blk. E. 100 St. N. 98 Apartments. Theft report. Items taken from vehicle. Report info taken.
5:22 p.m. – 10000 blk. N. 123 E. Ave. Highlands at Owasso. Theft report. Medications taken from resident. Report info taken.
5:24 p.m. – 13700 blk. E. 85 St. N. Welfare check. 911 hang up. Handled.
5:49 p.m. – 11300 blk. E. 86 St. N. Accident no injury. Handled.
6:55 p.m. – 1800 blk. N. Main St. Recover stolen property/vehicle. Stolen vehicle recovered. Handled.
8:01 p.m. – 10600 blk. E. 113 St. N. Welfare check. Check on juvenile at residence. Handled.
10:52 p.m. – 15200 blk. E. 86 St. N. Centennial Park. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
11:52 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. Mingo Rd. Cottages at Tallgrass Point Apartments. Welfare check. Check on person sleeping on couch. Handled.