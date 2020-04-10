1:53 a.m. – 11700 blk. E. 80 St. N. Autozone. Check on suspicious person. Male wearing all black walking down the road. Handled.
2:31 a.m. – 7600 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Quality Inn and Suites. Check on suspicious vehicle. Blue car in parking lot of business. Handled.
3:37 a.m. – 11100 blk. N. 145 E. Pl. Domestic in progress physical. Woman was punched in the eye. Handled.
8:18 a.m. – 12400 blk. E. 100 St. N. Ascension St. John Owasso. Accident no injury. Handled.
9:05 a.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Welfare check all. 911 hang up from a business. Handled.
11:34 a.m. – 12300 blk. E. 96 St. N. Dollar Tree. Accident no injury. Handled.
11:55 a.m. – 11600 blk. E. 80 St. N. Welfare check all. Check on female at residence. Handled.
1:13 p.m. – 8200 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Owasso Pawn. Welfare check all. 911 hang up at a business. Handled.
4:35 p.m. – 9900 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Save-On Printing and Signs. Accident no injury. Handled by phone.
5:51 p.m. – 1400 blk. N. Main St. Owasso 7th Grade Center. Check on suspicious person. Officer initiated. Handled.
7:54 p.m. – 11500 blk. E. 117 St. N. Check on suspicious vehicle. Maroon Ford Focus shooting paintballs at houses. Handled.
10:13 p.m. – 8600 blk. N. 141 E. Ave. Silver Creek Village. Check on suspicious vehicle. Vehicles parked at park. Handled.
10:27 p.m. – 14200 blk. E. 84 St. N. Disturbance loud noise. Loud music coming from residence. Handled.
10:43 p.m. – 9500 blk. N. 144 E. Ave. Harass threats. Kids harassed at playground. Handled.
10:54 p.m. – 7800 blk. N. 128 E. Ave. Domestic in progress - verbal. Couple arguing in yard. Handled.
11:44 p.m. – 14700 blk. E. 88 Pl. N. The Villas at Preston Lakes. Disturbance loud noise. Loud noise in apartment. Handled.