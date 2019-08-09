1:40 a.m. – 11800 blk. E. 86 St. N. Check on suspicious person. Male told clerk to call police. Handled.
9:05 a.m. – 1400 blk. N. Birch St. Welfare check. Male upset about personal problems. Handled.
9:40 a.m. – 11400 blk. N. 135 E. Ave. Utica Park Clinic. Theft in progress. Vehicle missing from business. Handled.
2:12 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Domestic report. Possible protection violation. Handled.
2:15 p.m. – 16600 blk. E. 83 St. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Family members arguing at residence. Other agency referral.
2:53 p.m. – 8200 blk. N. Owasso Expy. TFCU. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
3:41 p.m. – 12600 blk. US 169. Mutual aid police. OHP needing help stopping vehicle. Handled.
3:51 p.m. – 12300 blk. E. 79 Ct. N. Welfare check. Welfare check on 911 hang-up call. Handled.
3:49 p.m. – 7600 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Captain D’s. Mutual aid police. RCSO mutual aid. Report info taken.
3:58 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Man being victim of bank fraud. Handled.
4:06 p.m. – 6600 blk. N. Lakewood Dr. Accident no injury. Other agency referral.
5:25 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Female is victim of check fraud. Report info taken.
7:37 p.m. – 12400 blk. N. 110 E. Ave. Theft report. Cat taken from residence. Other agency referral.
7:40 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Items taken from residence. Handled.
8:28 p.m. – 8600 blk. US 169. Accident no injury. Unable to locate.
10:38 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 100 St. N. St. John. Assault report. Male assaulted at his work. Other agency referral.
11:04 p.m. – 9200 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Check on suspicious person. Male in shorts and black tank top digging through trash. Handled.
11:31 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Owasso Liquor & Wine. Mutual aid police. Officer initiated. Handled.
11:32 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Check on suspicious person. Male sleeping behind business. Handled.