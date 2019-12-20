12:49 a.m. – 12400 blk. E. 96 St. N. Kohl’s. Shoplifting in progress. Female stealing from business. Arrest.
2:32 a.m. – 11500 blk. N. 137 E. Ave. QuikTrip. Check on suspicious vehicle. Black Dodge SUV parked by business with person passed out inside it. Handled.
4:59 a.m. – 8300 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Kimballs Lighting. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
5:40 a.m. – 6900 blk. N. 123 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Male in red jacket walking down the street and yelling. Handled.
7:30 a.m. – 8600 blk. US 169. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
8:48 a.m. – 8300 blk. N. 144 E. Ave. Vandal report. Ex cut tires. Handled.
9:18 a.m. – 11600 blk. E. 96 St. N. Candlewood Suites. Mutual aid police. Serve a warrant for Tulsa PD. Arrest.
9:55 a.m. – 14900 blk. E. 108 St. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Handled.
10:31 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Check fraud. Report info taken.
10:42 a.m. – 7700 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Two white males knocking on door. Cancel.
11:48 a.m. – 1000 blk. N. 123 E. Ave. Highlands. Theft report. Meds missing from business. Report info taken.
12:50 p.m. – 8500 blk. N. 125 E. Ave. Breaking and entering in progress. Someone broke into residence and stole Christmas presents. Report info taken.
1:09 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 96 St. N. Sam’s Club. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
2:07 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Theft from mailbox. Report info taken.
2:31 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Simmons Homes. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
2:58 p.m. – 9600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. QuikTrip. Missing person. Missing adult male from business. Handled.
3:27 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Credit card fraud. Report info taken.
3:50 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Sex crime. Man sexually assault child at residence. Report info taken.
4:07 p.m. – 11000 blk. N. 117 E. Pl. Fraud. Female the victim of fraud by her ex-boyfriend. Report info taken.
4:24 p.m. – 9600 blk. US 169. Accident hit & run property. Other agency referral.
5:15 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Domestic report physical. Family members fighting at residence. Report info taken.
5:20 p.m. – 8500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Taco Bell. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
6:51 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Check on suspicious person. Black male in maroon jacket looking in car windows in parking lot. Handled.
7:35 p.m. – 10500 blk. N. Memorial Dr. Accident injury. Report info taken.
7:42 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. 97 E. Ave. The Villas at Bailey Ranch. Theft report. Residence broken into and items taken. Report info taken.
7:51 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Target. Trespass in progress. Female refusing to leave business. Handled.
8:41 p.m. – 17600 blk. E. 77 St. N. Fraud. Credit card fraud. Other agency referral.
8:45 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Domestic in progress physical. Family members fighting inside residence. Report info taken.
10:47 p.m. – 11500 blk. E. 83 St. N. Big Buds. Check on suspicious vehicle. Cars parked in parking lot. Handled.