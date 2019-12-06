1:48 a.m. – 8600 blk. US 169. Traffic reckless. White Hyundai unable to maintain lane. Arrest.
4:25 a.m. – 400 blk. S. Cedar St. Check on suspicious person. Someone knocking on door. Unable to locate.
7:30 a.m. – 11600 blk. N. Mingo Rd. Accident injury. Report info taken.
11:22 a.m. – 7600 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Quality Inn & Suites. Theft report. Items stolen from business. Report info taken.
1:16 p.m. – 12300 blk. E. 96 St. N. Dollar Tree. Welfare check. Check on baby left in vehicle at business. Handled.
4:27 p.m. – 8500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Taco Bell. Accident injury. Report info taken.
4:50 p.m. – 600 blk. N. Carlsbad St. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
5:18 p.m. – 8500 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Rib Crib. Drugs in progress. Possible selling drugs in business parking lot. Unable to locate.
5:44 p.m. – 7600 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Accident no injury. Unable to locate.
7:18 p.m. – 12800 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walgreens. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting inside white SUV. Handled.
7:33 p.m. – 9300 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Theft report. Car taken from parking lot. Handled.
7:48 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Assault report. Female assaulted at school. Handled.
7:50 p.m. – 8500 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Rib Crib. Check on suspicious person. Female with warrants. Arrest.
7:51 p.m. – 11600 blk. N. 135 E. Ave. McDonald’s. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
8:50 p.m. – 11500 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Walmart. Robbery in progress. White male stole money from others male and drove off. Handled.
9:01 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. U.S. Cellular. Check on suspicious person. People walking around store acting suspiciously.
9:20 p.m. – 13200 blk. E. 84 St. N. Theft report. Items taken from residence. Report info taken.
9:36 p.m. – 10800 blk. N. 154 E. Ave. Domestic in progress physical. Family members fighting inside residence. Handled.
9:47 p.m. – 100 blk. W. 1 Ave. Theft report. Items taken from residence. Report info taken.
10:19 p.m. – 8900 blk. N. 125 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Male in backyard of residence. Unable to locate.
10:23 p.m. – 8200 blk. N. 117 E. Ave. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing inside residence. Report info taken.
11:30 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. IHOP. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.