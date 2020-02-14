12:34 a.m. – 8700 blk. N. 97 E. Ave. The Villas at Bailey Ranch. Disturbance loud noise. Loud noise coming from apartment complex. Handled.
1:49 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Abduction in progress. Female abducted from residence. Report info taken.
2:58 a.m. – 300 blk. N. Atlanta St. Domestic report physical. Couple fought at residence. Arrest.
8:14 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Items stolen from vehicle at business. Report info taken.
8:16 a.m. – 8800 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Owasso High School. Assault report. Officer initiated. Report info taken.
11:05 a.m. – 19300 blk. E. 76 St. N. Accident injury. Report info taken.
11:32 a.m. – 8200 blk. N. 124 E. Ave. Mills Elementary. Theft report. Officer initiated. Handled.
12:24 p.m. – 11800 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Dollar General. Mutual aid police. Check a subject at business for Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office.
1:38 p.m. – 11200 blk. E. 112 St. N. Advanced Plastics. Juvenile child abuse. Child found outside without supervision. Handled.
1:50 p.m. – 14700 bk. E. 86 St. N. Homestead of Owasso. Theft report. Jewelry taken from residence. Report info taken.
3:02 p.m. – 11800 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Welfare check. Female without shoes walking in field. Unable to locate.
3:44 p.m. – 10700 blk. E. 86 St. N. Bethel Baptist. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
4:56 p.m. – 600 blk. N. Beaumont St. Check on suspicious vehicle. Black Toyota parked in driveway of vacant residence. Handled.
5:35 p.m. – 8600 N. Owasso Expy. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
6:36 p.m. – 8600 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Domestic in progress verbal. Domestic in progress verbal. Family arguing at residence. Handled.
7:26 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Harass stalking. Female harassed at business. Report info taken.
7:55 p.m. – 122100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Male and female shoplifting from business. Report info taken.
8:56 p.m. – 8300 blk. N. 120 E. Ave. Theft report. Vehicle taken from residence. Cancel.
9:08 p.m. – 12800 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walgreens. Disturbance fight in progress. Two juveniles fighting at business. Unable to locate.
9:57 p.m. – 1300 blk. N. Ash Pl. Welfare check. Check on male at residence. Cancel.
10:21 p.m. – 13300 blk. E. 96 St. N. Smitty’s. Harass stalking. Male harassing female at work. Handled.
10:23 p.m. – 9700 blk. N. 98 E. Ave. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing outside residence. Handled.
10:26 p.m. – 12600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Recover stolen property. Check for stolen vehicle driving in area. Handled.
10:54 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Theft report. Items taken from vehicle. Report info taken.
11:12 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Target. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.