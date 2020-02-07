1:40 a.m. – 14300 blk. E. 112 Pl. N. Vandal report. Vehicle and house vandalized. Report info taken.
8:22 a.m. – 8900 blk. N. 119 E. Ave. Welfare check. Check on female at residence. Cancel.
11:06 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Assault report. Assault at business. Report info taken.
12:21 p.m. – 11900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Taco Bueno. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
12:38 p.m. – 10700 blk. E. 122 St. N. Check on suspicious person. Check male walking in neighborhood. Handled.
1:50 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Panchos. Assault report. Male assaulted at business. Handled.
2:09 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 80 Pl. N. Theft report. Mailbox taken from residence. Handled.
2:17 p.m. – 9400 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Home Depot. Shoplifting in progress. Male took tools without paying. Arrest.
3:26 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Check fraud. Handled.
4:01 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Debit card taken and used. Report info taken.
4:16 p.m. – 8900 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call at residence. Handled.
4:20 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Walmart Neighborhood Market. Shoplifting report. Items stolen from store. Handled.
5:15 p.m. – 9200 blk. N. Owasso Expy. ALDI. Accident no injury. Handled.
6:02 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart. Theft in progress. Male took money after declined car sale. Report info taken.
6:13 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Best Buy. Drunk public. Intoxicated male loitering in store. Handled.
7:07 p.m. – 7600 blk. N. Mingo Rd. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
7:41 p.m. – 9500 blk. E. 92 Pl. N. Welfare check. Check on male at residence. Handled.
9:04 p.m. – 200 blk. W. 17 St. Disturbance loud noise. Loud boom in area. Unable to locate.
9:07 p.m. – 400 blk. S. Dogwood St. Trespass in progress. Male refusing to leave residence. Unable to locate.
9:10 p.m. – 11600 blk. N. Yale Ave. Accident injury. Transport.
9:49 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Atlanta St. Welfare check. Check on female at residence. Handled.
10:18 p.m. – 8800 blk. N. 131 E. Ave. Domestic in progress verbal. Family members arguing in residence. Handled.
10:25 p.m. – 8400 blk. N. 136 E. Ave. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing inside residence. Handled.